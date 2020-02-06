Amul's 'Fight House' Ad on Nancy Pelosi Tearing Up Donald Trump's State of the Union Speech Talks About 'Etiquette Issues'

Donald Trump Nancy Pelosi Amul topical (Photo Credits: Twitter)

US President Donald Trump’s 2020 State of the Union address took a dramatic turn when Democrat Nancy Pelosi tore up his speech copy! The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives was snubbed by Trump right from the start of the address. After Trump finished speaking and Republicans cheered for him, Pelosi ripped apart the speech. While the incident tensed the political situation, it has today become the topic for Indian dairy brand Amul. The regular Amul Topical, today, made a caricature of Pelosi tearing up the papers with the text reading, "Fight House." And in the caption, they targetted the etiquette issues between Trump and Pelosi.

Amul India is known to make caricatures and cartoons featuring their mascot, the Amul Girl on relevant and trending issues. Not just the happenings within the country, they have also made ads on international issues be it the flooding of Venice last year, or the recent one on Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi. During the third State of Union Address, Pelosi stretched out her hand for a handshake, but Trump just handed her with the copy of his speech. She returned his gesture by tearing up the speech copy dramatically after he finished speaking. Video of the same went viral on the internet. As everyone got talking, Amul made a topical on the same. Nancy Pelosi Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Speaker of US House of Representatives Tears Up Donald Trump’s State of Union Speech!

Check Amul Topical on Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi's Drama:

#Amul Topical: Etiquette issues between US President and Speaker of the House! pic.twitter.com/GkznziSoj7 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) February 6, 2020

In case, you haven't seen the dramatic video:

President Trump declines to shake Speaker Pelosi's outstretched hand at #SOTU2020 pic.twitter.com/oB7suIxNPT — Reuters (@Reuters) February 5, 2020

The Trump-Pelosi feud has been intensifying and the two had come face to face after four months. In October 2019, she had walked out of the White House meeting with President Donald Trump. Whenever the two come to the stage, they have given legendary moments. Clearly, there has been an etiquette issue here.