Another day of December and another monolith mystery of 2020. Just when some thought these mysterious installations appearing were a piece of art, a fourth installation from the month has appeared now in the UK. A reflective monolith, similar to the one in Utah and Romania was spotted on Compton beach in Isle of Wight, England. It was believed that an artist group called The Most Famous Artists are behind these appearances but it is not yet confirmed whether they had something to do with the one in UK now. A day before, a candy shop owner in Pittsburgh who installed his own version of monolith to attract customers found it missing! Do you think its the aliens after all?

As reported by SkyNews, a man walking his dog accompanied by his fiance and sister spotted this mirrored object on the Compton beach of this island. He told the report, "We went down the steps and to the right about 100 yards in front us we saw this big reflection of the sun. I knew about all the monolith stories recently, so I recognised it straight away." Just like the previous monolith installations, it is unclear who put it up here. Meanwhile, netizens continue to derive theories about this tall structure. And if you think you missed it, then a penis-shaped structure from German mountain was mysteriously chopped down and another one was replaced in its place too!

Watch Video of the Fourth Monolith in UK:

Here Are Some Pics of The Monolith in Isle of Wight:

Have you been out to see the curious mirrored object on Compton Beach? #IsleofWight #iwnews Story: https://t.co/0d6mj6WE4Q pic.twitter.com/A73uLavKQy — Isle of Wight County Press (@iwcponline) December 6, 2020

The Utah monolith sparked several alien theories and connection with the 2001: A Space Odyssey. Just after it mysteriously disappeared, a similar one was discovered in Romania. Then that too disappeared and another was found erected in California, which too was taken down. So while some enjoyed the buzz by joining along making memes and their own versions of the monolith, the mystery continues. Some think it is a marketing campaign, other think its art. What is your guess about these appearances?

