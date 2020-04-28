Are We in Quarantine, Isolation or Social Distancing During Lockdown? Know The Meaning and Difference Between Terms Common During Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus terms (Photo Credits: File Image)

The Coronavirus outbreak has affected over 3 million people in the world, claiming over 2 lakh deaths. As the numbers only seem to rise, most countries in the world are in lockdown. Some have been asked to observe a strict quarantine, while others have been asked to maintain social distance. In the past few weeks, we are coming across a lot of terms with regards to Coronavirus outbreak. Words like quarantine, self-quarantine, isolation, lockdown, social distancing are used very commonly and in almost every report. But have we still understand the meaning behind each of these terms? If most of us are homes, does that mean we are in quarantine? Or is it social distancing? In this article, we will tell you the difference between these terms and what they actually mean. Is Coronavirus an Epidemic or a Pandemic? Know The Meaning and Difference Between These Terms.

Quarantine

Quarantine means "a strict isolation imposed to prevent the spread of disease." It is a restriction on the movement of people and goods which is intended to prevent the spread of disease or pests. Now in reference to the current situation of COVID 19, quarantine is when people are separated because it is believed they have been exposed to the virus. They are not yet showing the symptoms of the disease but to prevent the spread further, they are separated.

Now it could be a voluntary quarantine, which is also called as self-quarantine. Wherein, a person thinks he/she could be exposed to the virus and thus stays away from a group to avoid the spread. Usually, doctors advise patients to be quarantined. Coronavirus Glossary: From Community Transmission to Quarantine; Know Meaning of Phrases and Words Related to COVID-19 Outbreak.

Isolation

Isolation separates the sick from those who are not sick. In medical contexts, isolation specifically means "the complete separation from others of a person suffering from contagious or infectious disease." According to the CDC, those in isolation should separate themselves from others by staying in a specific “sick” bedroom or space and using a different bathroom (if possible).

Social Distancing

This is one of the most common terms that has been used since the outbreak of Coronavirus. Social distancing means taking measures that reduce close contact between large groups of people. In context to the COVID 19, the CDC notes, social distancing means keeping space between yourself and other people outside of your home. So one must maintain at least 6 feet distance from others, avoid group gatherings, stay away from crowded places. India in Stage 2 of Coronavirus Outbreak: This Should Be Your 'Social Distancing' Action Plan to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19.

Social distancing helps limit contact with infected people and contaminated surfaces, so it is a must for controlling the spread of the virus. Avoiding to travel, working from home, not stepping out unless absolutely necessary are all the measures of social distance. It is when you ensure, you do not come in close contact with anyone outside.

Lockdown

The dictionary meaning of the word lockdown reads, "a situation in which people are not allowed to enter or leave a building or area freely because of an emergency." Currently, most nations in the world have imposed a lockdown to restrict the movement of people. Transport facilities, companies, government offices, banks, shops, restaurants, everything is closed down. There are exceptions for essential services. A lockdown ensures that people do not step out of their homes, thus social distancing is followed.

So people may be using the word quarantine casually, without realising, that it means they are in contact of someone who may have COVID 19. Or isolation could be used loosely, without knowing that it means you have an infection. What majority of us are doing while we stay at home is social distancing during a lockdown. These terms can often be used interchangeably but it is important that we know the difference.