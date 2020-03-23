Randeep Hooda on Not Watching Akshay Kumar's Kesari: 'It Didn’t Excite Me Much'

Randeep Hooda and Akshay Kumar in Kesari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the ones who don't know, Love Aaj Kal actor, Randeep Hooda was already on board for the film adaptation of Battle of Saragarhi. The historic battle was fought between 21 Sikh soldiers from the British Raj and 6,000-10,000 Afghan tribesmen. While Akshay Kumar has already presented his own version on it in Karan Johar's Kesari, Hooda was supposed to highlight it at the same time. However, the movie got shelved and the actor is still upset about it. When the actor in his recent conversation with Mumbai Mirror was asked if he had seen Khiladi Kumar's version that released in March 2019, he denied watching it. Randeep Hooda Suffers Injury While Shooting Action Sequence on Sets of 'Radhe'.

"Nope, it didn’t excite me much," said the Highway actor when asked if he had watched Kesari considering he was making a film on the same subject. When the actor was asked to react on his project (the one on Battle of Saragarhi) getting shelved, Randeep elaborated on his reaction by saying, "It hurt that the audience could not see what would probably have been a more authentic version with more real emotions of the story. That apart, you learn to move on. Through the journey, I learnt the principles of Sikhism and I’m a better person now." Aamir Khan Fans Criticise Akshay Kumar's Look In Kesari As Laal Singh Chaddha's First Look Releases.

Akshay Kumar's Kesari enjoyed a good run at the box office. However, the movie made controversial headlines recently when lyricist Manoj Muntashir slammed Filmfare awards for awarding the best lyrics trophy to Gully Boy than his song 'Teri Mitti' from Kesari. He felt he was the rightful choice for the winner trophy and decided to ban all the future awards ceremonies.