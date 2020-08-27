Giving birth is one of the most beautiful processes and the one who witnesses it, will always save that beautiful memory for the rest of life. Be it animals or humans; birthing is natural, and words will always fall short of expressing the wonderful experience. An amazing video of a beluga whale giving birth to a healthy male calf has surfaced on the internet, and like all the other birthing, it is beautiful as the process was captured on the camera. Bella, a 14-year-old beluga at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium, gave birth to a healthy baby boy, as staff joyously watched. The video capturing the beautiful birthing moment of the marine animal was later released on the internet and has since gone viral. Beluga Whale Playing Fetch With Man at Artic Pole Could Be Russian Spy ‘Hvaldimir’, Claims Viral Twitter Thread.

Bella went through, almost 15 hours of labour, the Shedd wrote in a press release. She is a first-time mother. The report further noted scientific knowledge of belugas and dolphins that opine the first-time mothers often experience a higher calf mortality rate. In the video, one of the employees can be heard, yelling, “Push it!” as the calf’s head slightly emerges from Bella. Once both of its little fins appear, the human crowd cheers. Soon the body of the calf is fully out, and the baby swims away. The beluga whale calf then bobs above the water for the first time in its life, as its mother swims beside it. Russia's 'Spy' Beluga Whale Returns iPhone to Woman Who Dropped It in the Sea.

The birth brought the staffs both a night of delight at watching the spectacle and also rekindled a feeling of stronger hope of new life. The press release also noted that the mother and her calf are spending alone behind the scenes bond and focus on care. “We at Shedd Aquarium continue to be humbled by the opportunity we have to share this excitement with the public and create meaningful moments of wonder and learning through the aquatic animal world,” Dr Bridget Coughlin, president and CEO of Shedd Aquarium was quoted saying in the press release.

Watch the Video of Bella Giving Birth to Healthy Male Calf:

Most beluga calves are usually born tail first—but Bella’s calf arrived headfirst. The baby immediately powered itself to the surface. The care team at the aquarium is in the water every three hours, assisting with feeding the calf, which weighs in at 139 pounds. After a prolonged closure because of the pandemic, the Shedd is now open to guests; however, the beluga baby will not be made immediately available for the visitors.

