Some see big boobs as a blessing while for some it is no less than a nightmare. Just like for this student who is getting her breast reduction surgery crowd-funded because of various reasons. Right from simple reasons like knockig over pints in pubs to serious ones like not being taken seriously, this woman has various reasons to get her breast reduction surgery done. With 34J bust, Amber Roach is crowdfunding for a breast reduction surgery to reduce her huge natural busts in Britain. The 20-year-old struggles to get out of bed and cannot even play a sport.

She said to the Sun: “Everyone always thinks of big boobs as a good thing and I know, in so many ways, I am blessed. But the truth is they are ruining my life. I know with so many problems in the world that sounds extreme but it is a constant inconvenience. I just can’t get past people in a pub or a club. If I stand up or turn around I knock glasses flying."

She further said: "I can’t even go into smaller shops or boutiques because I knock everything off the shelves. "It has got to the stage where I have to hold in my boobs to squeeze past people.” A resident of Watford, Herts, is also fed up of being treated like an object and wishes to reduce to a D cup via breast reductions surgery. Recently, Martina Big was going viral on social media. She is extremely famous on Instagram for her humongous breasts, curvy figure and skin colour change via melanin treatment. She has decided to donate her bras to make coronavirus masks. The model boasts of giant 32T boobs and has planned to donate her old bras during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her lingerie is so huge that it will be able to make quite a number of face masks for people in need. Moreover, Ada Ebere on the other hand, popularly known as Ada La Pinky on social media recently spoke about the accusations Of having fake big boobs. People couldn't believe that her breasts to which she replied that “They Are 100% Natural…”.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2020 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).