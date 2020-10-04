If you're not living under a rock, you'll know that the Bigg Boss 14 premiere just happened and while you may be searching for the complete list of the contestants who have entered the Bigg Boss house, let us tell you that the meme world is having a field day. Funny Bigg Boss 14 memes and jokes have taken over the internet. While Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan pulling the strings from a hidden corner of the house, here are the 11 people who have entered the Bigg Boss house: They are: Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya, Sara Gurpal, Shehzad Deol, Nishant Kumar Malkani and Jasmin Bhasin.

Well, looks like we are going to have a blast in the coming few weeks with the Salman Khan show, but as of now funny memes and jokes have taken over social media. While some are dissing the Salman Khan show, some cannot help but agree that although it is a lot of drama, you can't ignore it. Salman Khan's "Thor" hammer is going viral and people are beyond overwhelmed with Siddharth Shukla's re-entry! There is just so much content for the memers that it is insane. Take a look at some of the best Bigg Boss 14 memes and jokes:

Salman Khan started the premiere by talking about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and on a lighter note, he cracked a joke about how celebs tried their hands at household chores during this unprecedented time.Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, necessary precautions are being taken on the Bigg Boss set every day. The contestant, before entering the house, completed their quarantine period. For the first time in the Bigg Boss history, the grand premiere took place with no live audience. Before introducing the contestant, Bigg Boss previous seasons' winners Siddharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan, as well as, season 11 first runner-up Hina Khan gave memorable performances inside the house.

