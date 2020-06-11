Black Woman Receives $40,000 Annual Law School Scholarship, Her Mom’s Reaction of Happy Tears Will Give You Much-Needed ‘Black Joy’ Amid the Protests

Black Woman Receives Scholarship (Photo Credits: @ladyfromdalou/ Twitter)

At this moment, when black people across the world are fighting against the violence happening with them for their colour, a ray of hope in the form of a video has appeared online. And it will surely encourage all black women to dream big! Melinda Oliver was waiting for a notification that could change her life. And when the letter finally arrived, there was no limit to her happiness. Oliver had been accepted to the academic program at DePaul University College of Law in Chicago, Illinois. Not only that, but she was also awarded an annual $40,000 scholarship to study at the law school. Oliver is so damn excited, and so is her mother. After she showed her letter of acceptance to her mom, she could not control her happiness too. Her mother’s reaction jumping and in happy tears in the viral video will just melt your heart and surely give you another reason to achieve your dream. Powerful Photos From George Floyd Protest That Show Resistance, Anger, Despair, Hope And Love!

According to NBC News, her mother identified as Lida adopter Oliver as a singer mother, and she had always been her ‘biggest supporter.’ The 25-year-old was long accepting for the scholarship, and she finally received the acceptance at the law school, she clearly could not contain her emotions. In the letter, as shared by Oliver on Twitter, she was awarded the annual scholarship in recognition of her “achievements, personal qualities and potential to contribute to the DePaul community.” Aerial Footage Shows Crowds Swelling Dramatically in Philadelphia, Protesting Against George Floyd’s Killing.

The 25-year-old filmed her mother’s reaction when she finally read the letter. “If you need to see a little black joy, please watch my moms reaction when I told her I got into law school with a $40,000 annual scholarship,” reads her tweet accompanying the video.

The video has received more than 12 million views since uploaded. In the follow-up tweet, Oliver also revealed that she has been preparing for the LSAT without taking any special classes and working full time. “I really feel compelled to let y’all know I self studied for the LSAT while working full time. It took me forever to pay off what I still owed my undergraduate school to get my transcripts. And I did not have a damn 4.0 GPA. DONT EVER SELL YOURSELF SHORT OR GIVE UP WE NEED YOU,” she tweeted.

Not only that, but she also received the scholarship, a Twitter user who is a Washington D.C. based lawyer promised her to buy her books and airfare to school next semester. Double the joy?

The video inevitably came in as of great spirit amid the protests going on across the country. It heightened significance as protests against systematic racism and police violence that disproportionately affects black people, continue in the United States of America.

