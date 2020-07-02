A man who stopped a woman from kicking mating swans was pushed into a canal at Limehouse Basin in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets by a youngster. A video of the incident which happened on Saturday has gone viral. It shows a woman approaching two swans who appear to the mating. She can be seen kicking at the pair of animals as some bypassers stop and look. The swans can be seen moving ahead as the woman tries to hurt them. The clip then shows a man approaching the woman with a stick in his hand. He has been identified as boat owner Jeffrey Philips who said that the swans were mating but were fighting. Swan Dies From 'Broken' Heart After Teenagers Destroy Her Nest and Eggs with Bricks and Stones; Know More About Broken Heart Syndrome.

No sooner, a boy wearing a backpack and a cap run towards him and pushes him into the canal. As the man falls into water, he can be seen running away. The footage then shows him immediately running and leaving the scene riding on a scooter and shouts "have that". The man said that it was very embarrassing and he even lost his glasses. He has not complained to the police but is glad they are looking for the miscreants. Dog Thrashed Brutally by Security Guard in Mumbai's SNDT College, Succumbs to Injuries.=

Man Pushed Into Water For Stopping Woman From Kicking Swan:

Mr Phillips told Daily Mail, "I have been living on the water for many years so you get to know the ins and outs of the birds' lives. Swans are very territorial and I learnt a few years ago that when they fight, they fight to the death. 'I've tried to separate them in the past and you just can't and it's horrible to watch but it's just nature. Everybody was watching the swans and I was trying to tell families with young children to keep their kids away when these punks came round the corner throwing bottles, cans, anything they could find to try and separate the swans."

The RSPCA has also launched an investigation into the incident. They tweeted, "If anyone has further information on these individuals, please contact us on 0300 1234 999". A Metropolitan Police spokesperson reportedly said that no arrests have been made but an enquiry is being carried out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2020 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).