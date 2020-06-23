In a devastating incident, a swan died from a broken heart after a few teenagers destroyed her nest and eggs. The sawn whose partner had left her and their unhatched eggs them two weeks ago, died after she saw her home, the nest and eggs destructed by a group of teens who pelted bricks and rocks at it by the Manchester Canal. A local activist Michael Mason shared on Facebook that they were trying to look after the mother swan and her remaining eggs but they came across the devastating news of her death. He wrote, "I really don’t want to do this post today because it comes with great sadness. I have tried to keep you updated on this swan who laid six eggs, they were destroyed by youths. "

He explained how she, her eggs and nest were being "harassed by dogs jumping in and harassed by a duck and moorhen and two more eggs were lost leaving her with one egg." He further said, "Her mate left her on her own and sadly I was informed this morning she was found slumped in her nest dead." The miscreants were said to be aiming for the island where the swan had built a nest for the unborn cygnets.

A spokesman for the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty toward Animals) said to Meaww: "This is a really sad development and it is very upsetting to hear about the death of this poor swan. We are investigating the previous distressing incident and we would urge anyone with information to contact our appeals line on 0300 123 8018. Swans, their nests and their eggs are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981."

Can Humans and Animals Die of a Broken Heart?

Yes, animals and humans can die of a “broken heart”.While many understand that a broken heart only revolves around psychological implications, but that is not the case. It also makes some chemical changes in your body that can damage you physically. Known as the "broken heart syndrome," this condition may cause stressful circumstances to kill you. However, proper diagnosis is required to conclude the damage done by a "broken heart". It is treated just like any other cardiovascular diagnosis. It is also called takotsubo cardiomyopathy and it is a reaction your heart suffers after a spike in the stress hormones. This happens because of an emotionally stressful event and can cause the heart to stop operating normally. It can even result in heart failure. In swans, it is said that when they are separated from their partner they can die because of the emotional pain. In the case of a broken heart syndrome, the body releases excess hormones that cause temporary paralysis in your heart.

Triggers of a broken heart syndrome can be anything that can cause a person to be in an extremely stressful situation and it may differ from person to person. However, some of the common triggers of broken heart syndrome are, the demise of a loved one, losing job, breakup or divorce, terminal medical diagnosis or even bankruptcy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 09:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).