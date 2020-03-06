Boy Dresses As School’s Security Officer for ‘Dress As Your Favourite Person Day,’ Viral Post Wins Hearts Online

School Boy With His Security (Photo Credits: Facebook)

You do not always get to see such wonderful posts online that motivates you. There are very few, which makes the hearts of people on social media. But when it does, it keeps a mark on the internet, something that you would cherish for long. Take this one for instance. An Arkansas boy dressed as his school’s security officer for ‘Dress As Your Favourite Person Day.’ Can there be anything less adorable than this? The school uploaded pictures of the boy twinning with their security on their Facebook page, and the post has gone viral winning hearts online. #WeStandWithQuaden Trends on Twitter, Comedian Brad Williams Raises $150,000 for Bullied Dwarf Boy Quaden Whose Heartbreaking Video Went Viral.

“Today is "Dress As Your Favorite Person Day" at Lester Elementary. Kindergarten scholar Easton dressed as Officer Cross, his favorite school security officer,” the school captioned the photos of the kid and the security, posing with their hands on their hips. The little kid really impressed people on social media. The boy, identified as 5-year-old, Easton Blocker dressed as his school’s security officer, Jeffery Cross, because he keeps him and his classmates safe. Little Boy Beats Leukemia, Classmates and Teachers Give Standing Ovation After His Final Chemo Treatment.

“He tells me every day, ‘Officer Cross keeps us safe from the bad guys, Mommy,” the child’s mother was quoted saying a local news outlet. “They had questions about why I was armed and I was just telling them, ‘I’m armed to protect them from someone bad who would come and hurt them,” Cross was quoted saying in the same report.

Here's the Post:

Watch Video:

Kindergartner dresses as school security officer for 'Dress As Your Favorite Person Day.' https://t.co/eiJXl1dD2E pic.twitter.com/ajtxZl7mbh — ABC News (@ABC) March 6, 2020

The report further notes that this is the first year for the school district to have armed security officers. And it is also the first district in the US state of Arkansas to have one in every school. Isn’t it adorable? Most of the times, we have seen kids inspired and dressed as teachers or their fellow classmates. But this boy taught us that you could be influenced and be thankful to everyone who takes care of you.