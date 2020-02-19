BoycottAapkiAdalatShow And #IStandWithRajatSharma Trend on Twitter After Rajat Sharma Asks Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Questions on Asaram, Watch Video

Asaram-Rajat Sharma-Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Photo Credits: Facebook)

New Delhi, February 19: A war of words erupted on Twitter between supporters of rape convict Asaram and television anchor Rajat Sharma after the latter posed some questions referring to the tainted saint to spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar during his popular show Aap Ki Adalat. Asaram's supporters termed Rajat Sharma "anti-Hindu" and called for a boycott of his show using #BoycottAapkiAdalatShow on Wednesday. Many came out in support of the journalist and trended #IStandWithRajatSharma. Asaram's Plea Challenging Life Sentence in Rape Case Dismissed by Jodhpur Bench of Rajasthan High Court.

During the interview of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in his Aap Ki Adalat show, Sharma cited the example of Asaram who has been convicted of rape and sought to know how the general public can identify true and bogus saints. The reference to Asaram did not go well with his supporters who hit out at Sharma for "defaming" Hinduism. "People like him only wants to degrade their own religion and defame Hindu saints," a Twitter user wrote #BoycottAapkiAdalatShow. Supreme Court Rejects Self-Styled Godman Asaram Bapu’s Bail Plea in Surat Rape Case.

Video of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Aap Ki Adalat:

Here Are Some Reactions by Asaram's Supporters:

Nation and Hinduism is nothing without saints of India but these paid media puppets don't acknowledge their worth! You should be deported! #AntiHinduRajatSharma#BoycottAapkiAdalatShow pic.twitter.com/Er0eH3O0eE — Ajay Kumar Shukla (@_Ajayks) February 19, 2020

#BoycottAapkiAdalatShow because #AntiHinduRajatSharma targets to defame hindu saints but never exposed any maulavi and padri.pic.twitter.com/W8y2X1QAE4 — Namrata Kadam (@NamrataKadam20) February 19, 2020

Rajat Sharma targeted hindu saints in his "Aap Ki Adalat" show. Why always hindu saints targeted ? Why not maulavi and padri ?#AntiHinduRajatSharma#BoycottAapkiAdalatShowpic.twitter.com/xFpEiIwnF4 — reshma (@reshma90072807) February 19, 2020

Paid Journalist #AntiHinduRajatSharma defames the Great Hindu Sant Shri Asharamji Bapu so people will #BoycottAapkiAdalatShowpic.twitter.com/TxBsjBZEu7 — @NareshSaur (@NareshSaur) February 19, 2020

After #BoycottAapkiAdalatShow became one of the top trends, many came out in support of Rajat Sharma. They said as a journalist he was right in asking those questions and he has a reputation of asking tough questions to figures of all religions.

Tweets Defending Rajat Sharma:

Wht a shame it is that some goons of a Baba call an esteemed journalist like @RajatSharmaLive as Anti Hindu. My work experience with him has only made me believe even firmly tht his questions have no religion.He grills them all.He is Anti Corrupt for Sure.#IStandWithRajatSharma — Sushant Sinha (@SushantBSinha) February 19, 2020

He is the one who stood with Kashmiri Pandits when no one else seemed to even bother about their plight. He is a true Hindu by his deeds and spirit. #IStandWithRajatSharma — Adv Pragya Bhushan🌐 (@pragya_bhushan) February 19, 2020

रजत जी को लगभग दो दशक से नज़दीक से काम करते हुए देखा है और सीखा है। जो भी उनके सामने आया उस से तीखे से तीखे सवाल पूछे, लेकिन कभी किसी का धर्म नही देखा। हाँ सम्मान हर धर्म का करते ज़रूर देखा। जो लोग उन्हें धर्म के चश्मे से देखना चाह रहे हैं उन पर तरस आता है। #IstandWithRajatSharma — Saurav Sharma (@journosaurav) February 19, 2020

Well @RajatSharmaLive is one of the best journalists we have in our country. Absolute idiots who try to target him.#istandwithrajatsharma #IStandWithRajatSharma — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) February 19, 2020

#IStandWithRajatSharma One of the finest journalists who always stands with truth & fairness Let us support @RajatSharmaLive @indiatvnews against forces of negativity — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 19, 2020

Rajat Sharma, however, did not react to the bashing by Asaram's supporters. In his response to Sharma's question that how to identify a bogus saint, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar gave a witty reply. "Wo Aap Ki Adalat me saaf ho jata hai (It becomes clear when they come in Aap Ki Adalat)," Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said.