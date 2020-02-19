#BoycottAapkiAdalatShow And #IStandWithRajatSharma Trend on Twitter After Rajat Sharma Asks Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Questions on Asaram, Watch Video
New Delhi, February 19: A war of words erupted on Twitter between supporters of rape convict Asaram and television anchor Rajat Sharma after the latter posed some questions referring to the tainted saint to spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar during his popular show Aap Ki Adalat. Asaram's supporters termed Rajat Sharma "anti-Hindu" and called for a boycott of his show using #BoycottAapkiAdalatShow on Wednesday. Many came out in support of the journalist and trended #IStandWithRajatSharma. Asaram's Plea Challenging Life Sentence in Rape Case Dismissed by Jodhpur Bench of Rajasthan High Court.

During the interview of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in his Aap Ki Adalat show, Sharma cited the example of Asaram who has been convicted of rape and sought to know how the general public can identify true and bogus saints. The reference to Asaram did not go well with his supporters who hit out at Sharma for "defaming" Hinduism. "People like him only wants to degrade their own religion and defame Hindu saints," a Twitter user wrote #BoycottAapkiAdalatShow. Supreme Court Rejects Self-Styled Godman Asaram Bapu’s Bail Plea in Surat Rape Case.

After #BoycottAapkiAdalatShow became one of the top trends, many came out in support of Rajat Sharma. They said as a journalist he was right in asking those questions and he has a reputation of asking tough questions to figures of all religions.

Rajat Sharma, however, did not react to the bashing by Asaram's supporters. In his response to Sharma's question that how to identify a bogus saint, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar gave a witty reply. "Wo Aap Ki Adalat me saaf ho jata hai (It becomes clear when they come in Aap Ki Adalat)," Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said.