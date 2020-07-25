COVID-19 has changed the way we lived until now. From our social lives to professional lives, everything now is done cautiously. As the lockdown has been extended in many regions across the world due to the rise in coronavirus, people continue to be at their homes. Schools and universities have been trying luck with online classes to ensure students don't lose a year. But as humans, as used to the physical touch of people, many are facing the lack. To deal with it, a Brazilian teacher who has been missing her students decided to visit their homes with 'hug kits'. She made customised plastic kits and facemasks to embrace her kids by going to their homes. Maura Silva, the public school teacher from Rio de Janeiro has been praised online for her efforts during COVID-19. Hug Gloves to Embrace Your Loved Ones! People Are Hugging Each Other Through Plastic Sheets During Lockdown (Watch Heartwarming Videos)

Maura was quoted as saying, "It is indescribable: it's love, a feeling that comes from inside. It's that nostalgia, it comes from the heart, and to see their eyes, and see the happiness in their eyes. They tell me 'you came to my house, you came to see me, you really came to hug me!' It is as if we have established infinite connections."

Brazil Teacher Creates Hug Kit During COVID-19 Pandemic:

The kit contains protective clothing, masks and candies. The parents are quite glad that teacher came to meet their children. One of them said that it showed how much the teacher was involved in the students' well-being. Many people have been using hug gloves while meeting their loved ones during the pandemic. In a similar way, a teacher had installed a hug glove at their entrance of their home using plastic. Students would come at the door and hug their teacher from the gloves. In May, a family in Ontario who couldn't meet their mother finally used a hug glove so that they could hug their mother on Mother's Day.

