Dubai, February 1: Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep celebrated 25 years in films on the Burj Khalifa, and also unveiled the title logo of his multilingual upcoming film, Vikrant Rona, on the occasion at the iconic skyscraper. Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan To Shoot High-Octane Action Sequences for the Movie Inside Burj Khalifa – Reports.

"Much love to the 'Vikrant Rona' team and all the people who were involved in putting together this wonderful event. The entire Indian film industry and the viewers have been very generous with the love they have showered on me over the years and I treasure it with all my heart," Kichcha Sudeep said.

Sudeep's Vikrant Rona was supposed to be one of the first big-budget films to have arrived on floors in the early days of the pandemic. The title logo and a 180-second sneak-peek of the film was superimposed on Burj Khalifa. Kiccha Sudeep's Phantom Is Now Vikrant Rona! Film's Title Logo To Unveil at Burj Khalifa.

Thanks @BurjKhalifa fr personally sending me this video .. thanks #Dubai for hosting us soo well. Mch luv 🙏🏼. Wil be posting a HD video of the same wth a greater sound quality n a grander view, tomorrow. Thanking all u frnzz once again fr the unconditional luv,,thru & thru. 🤗🥂 pic.twitter.com/XLFIbrxp2h — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 31, 2021

Director Anup Bhandari said: "I am glad that through ‘Vikrant Rona' we got to be part of Sudeepa sir's 25th anniversary in cinema. The world has witnessed iconic adventure heroes like James Bond, Indiana Jones, and Sherlock Holmes. ‘Vikrant Rona' is an attempt to create a new adventure hero from India."

Congratulations on your glorious 25 years @KicchaSudeep sir ♥️ keep entertaining us much love ♥️🎉 pic.twitter.com/b0LSkYWk7O — Amrutha Iyengar (@amrutha_iyengar) February 1, 2021

Producer Jack Manjunath added: "We wish Sudeepa sir big love on clocking in 25 years in Indian cinema. This film offers an extraordinary hero to the Indian diaspora across the world and a vicarious adventure of a lifetime. It is amazing to have Sudeepa sir's presence and the abundant energy he brings into the film. The first glimpse on Burj Khalifa reflected it wonderfully."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2021 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).