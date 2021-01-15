Rejoice Marvel fans, as there might just be some great news for you! There are reports surfacing online stating Chris Evans, aka Captain America’s hopeful return in an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project. There is no official confirmation as of yet. But we so hope it is happening! Hours after media outlets noting his possible return as a supporting role in an upcoming MCU movie have rejoiced netizens. Marvel fans cannot keep their calm, and neither can we! ‘Captain America’ is running as one of the top trends on Twitter. Funny memes, jokes, and iconic scenes and GIFs from his previous Marvel movies have taken over the internet, with followers desperately hoping Evans’ reprises his Steve Rogers role is true.

Marvel cinematic has massive followers and in 2019 Avengers: Endgame, fans had to pay tearful farewell to some of his favourite characters, Iron Man, Black Widow—the characters die in the movie, with Cap going back in time to return the six Infinity Stones in their rightful places. But he chooses not to return and stays back with his love Peggy Carter and grow old with her. We later see an elderly Steve Rogers, giving Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, his shield. The moment was emotional, and in Spider-Man: Far From Home, he is considered to be among characters thought to be dead.

While his speculative return to the MCU world making headlines, Evans took to Twitter to shut down the buzz, “News to me,” he wrote. But naturally, we are not losing hope! Fans in return flocked to his replies with reactions, funny memes, jokes and GIFs, desperately wanting him to return. According to Deadline’s report, Captain America was slated to appear in an upcoming production, but would not be the focus. Chris Evans Says He Is Done With Captain America And We Can Hear The Sound Of Our Heart Shattering.

Chris evans returning as #CaptainAmerica 😭❤️ Cris Evans RN: pic.twitter.com/OXhW7mvYX9 — Mohit Jain /// Pragya Stan ❤️❤️ (@Immature_baacha) January 15, 2021

Chris Evans is likely to reprise his role of #CaptainAmerica in MCU Marvel fans : pic.twitter.com/Dqf1lgBkxs — bhargavprdip (@bhargav_prdip) January 15, 2021

Bringing back this iconic scene to Timeline As we just got the news of Chris Evans returning as Captain America 🔥#Endgame #MCU #CaptainAmerica pic.twitter.com/TB8VJs9wnJ — Marvel Stans Telugu (@Marvel_Stans) January 14, 2021

The ending of Avengers Endgame upsets me till date Chris Evans returning as Captain America is the best news!!!! #CaptainAmerica pic.twitter.com/JuryATETQY — Shivranjani Singh (@Shivranjani__s) January 15, 2021

#ChrisEvans as #CaptainAmerica - one of the most correct and amazing thing that has ever happened!!!❤️🔥 Please let this be true https://t.co/qtjRZJdEV5 pic.twitter.com/tTmCouvPtp — Shivika Agarwal (@shivikaagarwal4) January 15, 2021

WTF CAPTAIN AMERICA IS COMING BACK IN MCU😭😭 #CaptainAmerica pic.twitter.com/JRycjzEfvY — manny is listening ★ (@fckoffhypocrite) January 15, 2021

Evans first played Steve Rogers, aka Captain America in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. He went on being the fan-favourite, in The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

