CarryMinati 21st Birthday Celebration: YouTuber Ajey Nagar Posts Pic With His Cakes and Gifts, Says 'Positive Vibes Only'

YouTuber Ajey Nagar better known as CarryMinati celebrated his 21st birthday yesterday. He caused quite a sensation last month after the release of a roast video on TikTok user Amir Siddiqui. It raised a whole YouTube vs TikTok debate on social media with many other YouTubers also joining in. Since early yesterday morning, fans of CarryMinati shared messages, images, memes to wish their favourite YouTuber happy birthday. At the end of the day, CarryMinati also posted a picture of himself from his birthday celebrations. It showed the numerous gifts he had got and about three birthday cakes. He wrote, "Positive vibes only." CarryMinati Birthday Funny Memes and Jokes: From Roasting TikTokers to Catchphrase 'To Kaise Hai Aap Log', Check out Hilariously Dank Memes as Ajey Nagar Turns 21.

The young YouTuber from Delhi sent tongues wagging when he uploaded a YouTube vs TikTok roast video last month. People loved it so much, it was about to set records of the most liked videos on YouTube globally until the video streaming application took it down for harassment and cyberbullying policy. It caused a rage amongst the others who stood in his support. He recently posted a new rap video Yalgaar which was once again showered with love by his fans. After all that highs and lows and the recent negativity against him from a section of the social media, CarryMinati is only looking forward to positivity as he turns a year older.

Check His Pic Here:

Positive vibes only ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ex5qmFPi1M — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) June 12, 2020

Fans flooded this picture with wishes on his birthday. Earlier in the day, Carry had posted another video on his Instagram in which he was seen trying to play with 3D toys. He was figuring out how the thing works and captioned it, "Me on my Birthday." Looking at the picture of his gifts and cakes, looks like the YouTuber spent a good time and received a lot of love.

