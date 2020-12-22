Dog ate your homework may not be a valid excuse anymore, if your cat ends up eating your degree! Yes, that scenario has happened with one Malaysian student, whose cat thought it was okay to chew on a piece of paper, which turned out to be a student's degree. A guy named Atif Adlan Bin Mohd Hanafiah has now renamed himself to guy *whose cat ate his degree because his cat actually did so! Afif who graduated from The University of Nottingham in Finance, Accounting and Management has now a tattered paper of his degree to show. His cat did actually eat his degree paper and picture of the same has been going viral on social media. But turns out, he is not the only one. Other users have also shared pictures of their degrees being chewed on by their pets along with funny reactions. Cat Needs Cash! Burglar Feline Tries to Steal Bundle of Currency Notes From Russian Pub Twice (Watch Videos).

"My dog ate my homework" may be a popular joke to make as an excuse for not doing one's homework, but rely on cats to go extra! Atif Hanafia from Malaysia completed his BSc degree in July and received his certificate. But his pet cat Mika decided to inspect it a bit too carefully, even if it meant tearing and chewing up on the bits of paper. Thankfully, the damage is not too much as the cat just chewed on the corners, so his credentials are visible. Probably he entered the room just the right time. He shared a picture of the result and netizens cannot stop laughing. Meanwhile, some shared they have been through the same. Pet Dog Eats £160 Cash and Owners Spend £130 to The Vet to Recover it (View Pic).

Check the Viral Pic Here:

my cat fucking ate my degree!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dIhabGALUH — guy *whose cat ate his degree (@mamblonumber5) December 21, 2020

The tweet is going viral with over 3 lakh likes and 63,000 plus retweets. He also posted a picture of the guilty cat in the following tweets.

Check The Pic of His Cat Here:

guilty cat in question https://t.co/HGd59hmWUJ pic.twitter.com/QlE7Fx5NA3 — guy *whose cat ate his degree (@mamblonumber5) December 21, 2020

People in the comments shared similar tales of their cats/dogs feasting on their degree papers. Check Tweets:

Proof of Degree

Same Energy

The Cat After Eating The Degree

Your cat now pic.twitter.com/aVVteIHAz0 — Josh Gomes (@JoshDGomes) December 21, 2020

Don't Scold

Made it Aesthetic

While some have been through the same plight of having their education qualifications chewed on by their pets, others cannot help but laugh at this one. If you are a pet owner, let this be a lesson to keep away your important documents from the reach of your cats/dogs.

