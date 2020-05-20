Chinese Valentine's Day Gift? Woman Sends 1000 Kgs Onions to Cheating Ex To Make Him Cry! (View Pic)

Chinese girlfriend sends onions (Photo Credits: Pixabay and Twitter)

May 20 is the Chinese equivalent of Valentine's Day. Not an exact celebration of the day, but today's date in Mandarin sounds similar to "I Love You." So it is more or less a day related to the proclamation of love, but a Chinese woman named Zhao decided to make it a memorable one for her cheating ex! A woman sent out about 1,000 kgs of onions to her cheating ex-boyfriend with a note, "I cried for three days, this should make you cry!" Meanwhile, the boyfriend reportedly had not much of tears even after this. Girlfriend Goals? 24-Year-Old Chinese Woman Proposes Her Boyfriend With a House and BMW on First Anniversary! (Watch Romantic Video).

The couple had broken up last week when Zhao caught her boyfriend texting other girls and even cheating on her. She broke up with him and spent nearly three days crying. But she kept checking on him through his friends and understood the break up did not sadden him as much. In spiteful revenge, Zhao bought 1,000 kgs of onions to sent it to his home. The delivery boy who had to carry all these sacks had to make 40 separate trips to the guy's home and it took him about 5 to 6 hours to deliver all the onions! The sacks were left at his front door with a note, "I’ve cried for three days, now it’s your turn." You can check the clip here.

Here's The Pic Outside His Front Door:

A ton of onion----A gift from a girl to her ex-boyfriend. It's very funny pic.twitter.com/yml3gtuvoI — Eileen Yuan (@EileenYuan2) May 19, 2020

The above picture has gone too viral on Chinese social media. As reported in Sinchew Daily, the guy returned home late to find the onions outside his door and by then the entire neighbourhood was stinking with the pungent smell. One of his neighbours was quoted, "I don’t know if he cried or not but I was most definitely choked by the smell. Now the whole place smells like onions!" Meanwhile, the guy is said to have quoted to a media outlet why should he be crying! Looks like, Zhao's onions plan hasn't worked after all!

Although this is not the first time we have seen such an extreme instance coming in from China. An angry girlfriend was captured slapping her boyfriend more than 50 times last year when he refused to give her a mobile phone as a gift. At another time, a husband-wife tiff took a bizarre turn when the wife stood on the top of a car in the middle of a road. The incident had taken place in the Hunan province of South China last year. So this recent case adds to another example of bizarre instances.