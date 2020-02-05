Laxmi Nagar Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

Laxmi Nagar Assembly Constituency (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Laxmi Nagar, February 5: The Laxmi Nagar Vidhan Sabha seat in Delhi will see a major poll battle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress (INC). In Laxmi Nagar assembly constituency, a total of 16 candidates are in the fray whose fate will be decided by 2,03,695 registered voters. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

The AAP has given its ticket to sitting MLA Nitin Tragi. The BJP has declared Abhay Kumar as its candidate, while Congress nominated Hari Dutt Sharma. The notification for the Delhi assembly polls was issued on January 14. The last date for filing nomination was January 21. Nomination papers were scrutinised on January 22. The last date for withdrawal of nomination was January 24.

Kundan Nagar, Krishna Kunj, Guru Ramdas Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Gururam Das Nagar, Ramesh Park, Garhwali Mohalla, Lalita Park, Shakarpur, Pandav Nagar, Mandwali, Samaspur are some localities which fall under this constituency. Sultanpur Majra Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result.

Voting will take place on February 8 and results will be announced on February 11. In the 2015 Delhi assembly polls, AAP came to power by winning 67 out of 70 assembly constituencies. The remaining three seats were secured by BJP. In last elections, Tyagi had won the seat by a narrow 5,000 vote margin over BJP's BB Tyagi.