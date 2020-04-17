Funny Quarantine Videos to Stay Positive: Twitterati Share Hilarious Clips Showing Their 'Lockdown' Life With Family And Pets

Funny quarantine videos (Photo Credits: @IkarioRainbow, @AveryFunny Twitter)

Quarantining is not simple for everyone, while some may be with their families, others would be living alone in this crisis situation. Since coronavirus lockdown has confined people to their homes, people are also experimenting with various things. From cooking trials to fun experiments, people seem to be trying quite a lot of things sitting at home. Many have taken to Twitter sharing their funny quarantining videos on social media. From dealing with pets to taking care of children all day, Twitterati seems to be handling quite a lot of things. And some have shared hilarious videos and funny pictures of how they see the 'lockdown' period as. Watch these hilarious clips and stay positive this season. How to Take Care of Dogs During Quarantine? From Making Dog Homes to Letting Them Watch Movies, Pet Parents Share Pics & Videos of How They Spend With Time Their Pooches.

Many of them seem to have rediscovered certain things about themselves in this time period, while others are still counting the number of days they did not take a shower. Most of them seem to rediscovered certain important things about themselves, while others have returned to doing their hobbies again. Quarantine Time With Pets: From Happy Dog Spraining Tail From Excessive Wagging to Man Using Drone to Walk Dog, 5 Cutest Videos on Internet to Watch RN!

Quarantine Meltdown:

HAHAHA!

Quarantine Days be Like:

Quarantine day 26 when she thinks you’re working hard pic.twitter.com/gvqiEENr7C — Funny Quotes (@FunnyQuotees) April 11, 2020

The Difficult Part:

The Ultimate Fight:

Quarantine with Crazy Cat & Dog 😂😆🔥🍕🍕🍕 pic.twitter.com/85zCPHxOtp — Funny Cats 🍥 (@WTFCats3) April 13, 2020

Fun Time in Quarantine

Poor Cat:

If you are so bored in quarantine that you make a sombrero for the cat 😸 🌞 #cat #sombrero #funny #YesIAmBored pic.twitter.com/sRZgSq19HO — Ikario❄️🌈 (18 Birthday in 2 Days🍁) (@IkarioRainbow) April 17, 2020

Finally When Your Kid Finds Something Funny:

When my plant makes a funny joke #quarantine pic.twitter.com/DoqI288Q7W — LiLm0nKeYbIzNeSs (@Uglexa) April 15, 2020

While pet parents have their own struggle, children have their own demands from their parents. Video of parents throwing lavish dinners at home for their kids had gone viral earlier. From creating beach parties in homes to converting their house into aeroplanes, Twitterati is getting quite creative at quarantine.