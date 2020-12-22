How many of you love Maggi? Rare would be those who would say no, as the two-minute noodles, which never really get done in two minutes, are still a favourite among many. It is the comfort food of those who would be staying alone. And while people may have a preference of enjoying their Maggi soupy, dry or with veggies, ever thought of having it like a frothy beer? A restaurant in Delhi called Housefull is offering Beer Maggi! It is not exactly beer and noodles mixed together (thankfully) but the noodles are served in froth of the same Maggi masala. Video of the weird sounding food item is going viral on social media and netizens are not too impressed. So if you thought you'd seen everything with Chilli Jalebis dipped in Soya Sauce, then no.

Maggi noodles have been given many weird spins by those who love experimenting with their food. Someone tried Maggi Pani Puri to even making Chocolate Maggi. This time, although there is no mixture in the noodles, the serving is starkly different from how you'd expect your Maggi to arrive. The Beer Maggi at this restaurant in is served in a pitcher with a lot of foam like you'd get in a beer. The video was shared on Instagram page So Delhi and is going viral, as people even make their displeasure very clear in the comments. Just a month ago, someone went ahead to eat Maggi with curd! Just what is it with people experimenting with Maggi so much, we wonder.

Check Viral Video of Beer Maggi Served in Delhi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by So Delhi (@sodelhi)

Check Comments on The Post:

Beer Maggi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A picture of the same has also found its way on Twitter, where too people have given similar reactions.

Check The Tweet Here:

Beer Maggi peelo friends 🤢 pic.twitter.com/lyvYWdzse9 — Disha Sharma (@dishaistired) December 18, 2020

What is Wrong With People?

LOL

I hate everything about this but what I hate the most is that its available in Delhi. — sorrybabu (@DoesNtMatterYar) December 19, 2020

Seen Everything!

Now, I've seen everything in my life. *Dies peacefully* 🔪 — FallenTwiceInToilet (@rrrrahulRAWAT) December 18, 2020

A Valid Question

Khaale ya peele — Disha Sharma (@dishaistired) December 18, 2020

Clearly, what are you do with this dish, eat it or drink it? From the first reactions on the post, people are not too keen with foamy Maggi. What do you think, you up for this version of soupy noodles?

