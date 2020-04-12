Earthquake in Delhi Make Netizens Shout ‘WTH Is Happening!’ Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter As Users Unleash Funny Side Even in Such Difficult Times

Earthquake in Delhi Funny Memes (Photo Credits: @Shekhar_O7/ @Delhiite_/ Twitter)

Delhiites were shaken after an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 with epicentre in East Delhi forced panic-stricken people to rush out of their residences. As per the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 5:45 pm today, April 12, 2020. Where an earthquake is a traumatic event, people still found the funny side. The country is currently under lockdown, which means people are supposed to stay indoors. However, the quake forced the public to step out of their homes, breaking the protocol but to save themselves. No injury has been yet reported. The earthquake has made the netizens shout ‘WTH is happening,’ as people are already gripped with the pandemic. Soon, funny memes and jokes took over Twitter as users unleash the funny side in such a difficult situation. Quake Measuring 3.5 on Richter Scale Jolts National Capital, Tremors Felt in NCR And Neighbouring Areas.

Whenever you feel the ground is shaking beneath your feet, there is an instant consensus that you need to step out of your house. This is what the Delhiites did. But it is a lockdown, and people were quick to the point that out. The irony of stepping outside where the coronavirus scare is roaming and yet you cannot remain inside because there is an earthquake has led people to make satire memes and jokes. Minutes after the quake hit the East Delhi; users took to social media to display their scare and also a slight annoyance, as to what more is yet to happen. As if the pandemic was not enough! Hilarious memes and jokes were surfaced on social media with netizens, once again, using humour to overcome the fear.

Check Hilarious Reactions!

#earthquake No one : Literally no one : All of a sudden : earthquake be like 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/8SA5ndhF6Q — Rohit Srivastava (@00RohSri) April 12, 2020

Who All?

Everyone on Twitter!

Corona to chal hi raha h aur ab earthquake..🤧#earthquake pic.twitter.com/1OBBuPg9QX — Shekhar ❤🇮🇳 (@Shekhar_O7) April 12, 2020

True That!

Outside Corona Thre@t Inside #Earthquake thre@t Rightnow Situation of Normal people : pic.twitter.com/FObZ68klHg — زماں (@Delhiite_) April 12, 2020

That, is Scary!

Earthquake hits Delhi NCR. What's happening in this world ? #earthquake pic.twitter.com/zobUb474Fx — Aakash Kaliraman (@KaliaAakash) April 12, 2020

Even the Deputy CM of Delhi is Not Impressed!

कोरोना कम था जो भूकम्प भी मचा दिया.... क्या मन में है देवा? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 12, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in India has increased insanely over the past few days. The grim situation has forced the government to extend the lockdown which was earlier supposed to end on April 14, 2020. The country is now under lockdown until the end of this month, in a bid to contain the spread.