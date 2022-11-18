Former XXX pornstar who took over pornhub.com in the past is now taking social media by storm with her sheer humour and wit. Mia Khalifa is known for racy yet humorous tweets and Instagram posts. Just recently, after tweeting something extremely explicit, former Pornhub legend Mia Khalifa set social media users' tongues wagging. The response was incredibly mixed which it always is no matter what she posts. Controversial former XXX adult actress Mia Khalifa's mysterious but graphic message has devastated her army of devoted Twitter followers. From Sexy Lingerie to Racy Gym Wear, All The Times OnlyFans Star Gave Us Drool-Worthy Fashion Goals.

After five years in the industry, Khalifa quit porn in 2019. She is known to have a history of stirring up controversy on social media. Her most recent tweet in question today reads: "Just cause you sucked my t***ies doesn't make me your mama." Well, isn't that something? People reacted to the tweet in a variety of ways, from making memes about what naughty followers would do to Mia's "t***ies" to simply laughing out loud at how absurd it was.

Here's What Mia Khalifa Tweeted:

Just cause you sucked my titties doesn’t make me your mama — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) November 9, 2022

And for some reason, she used a GIF of her biting her bottom lip—which looks to have been taken from one of her porn films—to hide a fan's response. The tweet received a whopping 37K Likes, 2,207 Retweets and more than 459 Quote Tweets. A certain group of fans also criticised the social media influencer harshly.

One fan replied: "Just because I give you an allowance doesn’t make me your daddy." Another wrote: "I don’t dislike Mia but she’s a (sic) epitome of what happens when u place a reject into a good looking body, massive pick me with little character development due to her being a reject as a youngster - she still talks and acts like a teenager." And another posted: "Tweet something about #IranRevolution."

After becoming popular on pornhub.com, Mia Khalifa joined the XXX platform OnlyFans. Just recently she was pictured showing off her sexy curves hiding behind nothing BUT a YSL tote bag. You must know that this 18+ platform doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com but it is super popular amongst fans! Even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, and Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. OnlyFans provides you with options to subscribe XXX content. XXX website, OnlyFans models thrived in the year 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown as people lost their means to earn money.

