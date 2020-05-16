CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2020 Time Table Going Viral on Social Media Is Fake, Says PIB Fact Check; Official Datesheet to Be Released Today at 5 PM at cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 12 Time Table Going Viral on Social Media Is Fake (Photo Credits: Twitter/@PIBFactCheck)

New Delhi, May 16: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE on Saturday said that it will release the board exam timetable for Class 10 and Class examinations at 5 pm today. However, a datesheet claiming to be for CBSE Board examination for Class 12th has been going viral on social media, especially on Whatsapp, Facebook and Twitter. CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2020 Time Table Update: Datesheet for Board Examinations to Be Released Today at 5 PM at cbse.nic.in.

The datesheet claimed the business studies paper will be held on July 1, Hindi on July 2, Accountancy on July 3, Chemistry on July 4, Physics on July 6, English on July 6 and Informatics Prac, Computer Science on July 18. Exam, Results 2020 Updates Given by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank in His Live Session Today, Check Important Details Here.

However, dismissing the claim, the Press Information Bureau of India fact check Twitter handle said that the claim is fake. It advised students to "beware of fake date sheet of CBSE exam being circulated" on social media.

PIB Fact Check Tweet:

Claim - A whatsapp forward claiming to be Date Sheet of #CBSE Board examination for Class 10th & 12th.#PIBFactCheck: #Fake forwards. Union HRD Minister @DrRPNishank will be releasing the date sheet for the same at 5 pm today. Check: https://t.co/qCtXp7x2rB pic.twitter.com/7JNxsZTwsK — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 16, 2020

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal said that official new time table of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be released on Saturday at 5 pm. Students are advised to not believe in rumours and visit the official website- cbse.nic.in for any updates.