Centre is Providing Financial Assistance to Girl Child under 'Pradhan Mantri Kanya Aashirwad Yojna'? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim

New Delhi, October 8: A YouTube video claiming that the central government is providing financial assistance on monthly basis to girl child is going viral. It is being widely circulated and shared on social media platforms. The viral video claims that the centre, under a scheme called 'Pradhan Mantri Kanya Aashirwad Yojna,' is giving monetary assistance worth Rs 2,000 to girls on a monthly basis. Centre is Providing Rs 1,60,000 to Girl Child Under PM Laadli Lakshmi Yojana? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Reveals Truth.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the claim being made in the viral YouTube video is fake. The bureau has further clarified that no such scheme is being run by the central government. Govt Providing Monthly Allowances to Unemployed People Under Pradhan Mantri Berojgaar Bhatta Yojana? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Social Media Post.

Fact Check By PIB:

The government and its various agencies have time and again cautioned the people against such fake and misleading information. People are advised to rely only on verified information or notifications from competent authorities to get details about any government-run scheme to avoid falling for such false claims. People should refrain from sharing and circulating any information from unverified source.

Fact check

Claim : Centre providing financial assistance to girl child under Pradhan Mantri Kanya Aashirwad Yojna. Conclusion : The claim is fake. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2021 07:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).