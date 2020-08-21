DoT Providing No Objection Certificates to Install Mobile Towers at Various Locations? PIB Fact Check Reveals Viral Post Is Fake

New Delhi, August 21: A post claiming that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is providing no objection certificates to install mobile towers at different locations is going viral on social media platforms. The claim states that the DoT has no issue with setting up mobile towers at various locations in the country. At a time when the country is fighting the coornavirus pandemic, several such fake news are being widely circulated on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp among others.

Dismissing the claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the claim is fake as the Department of Telecommunications does not issue such certificates. "This is Fake certificated. @DoT_India does not issue such certificates", the PIB fact check revealed. Govt Schools to be Privatised Throughout India? PIB Fact Check Terms The Report Fake News.

Here's the tweet:

Claim: Department of Telecommunications is providing no objection certificates to install mobile towers at various locations.#PIBFactCheck: This is #Fake certificated. @DoT_India does not issue such certificates. pic.twitter.com/AmOUZTRoNo — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 20, 2020

On Thursday, industry body TAIPA warned the public about increasing cases of tower installation frauds, where scammers posing as agents of telecom firms dupe unsuspecting victims of lakhs of rupees by offering to lease out their land at exorbitant rents.

The mobile tower companies are registered under IP-1 category. They are allowed to install active elements like antenna, network transmission equipments, cable etc of behalf of telecom operators. In April, the mobile tower companies had requested the Department of Telecom (DoT) to expand scope of their permit to support upgradation and expansion of networks due to rise in data consumption.

