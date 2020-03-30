Fact Check: Did Goa Police Use a 'Ghost' as Novel Technique to Scare Lockdown Violators? Know Truth About This Viral Video

Goa police uses ghost to scare violators of lockdown? (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

India has imposed a countrywide lockdown in order to stop the spread of Coronavirus. As the number of infected cases continues to rise, social distancing is the only way to flatten the curve. Despite repeated appeals and warnings, people do not seem to understand the gravity of the situation. A video of a man dressing up as a ghost and scaring a biker driving on the road has been shared online. Some people are claiming, it is Goa police's innovative technique to deal with those breaking the rules. And while it seems funny, let us tell you it is a fake claim. There are numerous instances recorded from different parts of the country where people have stepped out, travelling in groups and not following the guidelines of lockdown. But people are being punished and this ghost technique is definitely not one of them.

The video shows a man dressed fully in a white suit. On seeing a bike approaching, he jumps up in the middle and scares them. Seeing a ghostly figure, the bikers take a turn and go back. The clip has been doing rounds on the internet. The caption states, "Somewhere in Goa, police had to resort to this unique technique to deal with the violators of #Lockdown What a ghost!" People on Twitter are widely sharing it because it looks so funny. And yes, the clip is funny but the claim that the Goa police has resorted to this option is fake. The video clip is from 2019 and being passed around again. Fact Check: Did Italian Doctor Couple Die After Treating Coronavirus Patients? Know Truth Behind Viral Photo Showing Them Share a Last Kiss.

Watch the Video Here:

Somewhere in Goa, police had to resort to this unique technique to deal with the violators of #Lockdown What a ghost! I volunteer for this job 😂pic.twitter.com/8HlK9slXZ7 — PANACEA (@AbbyVatz) March 29, 2020

Watch the Original Clip Here:

Bangsat emang kalau punya temen kayak gini, pake ninggalin. 🤨 pic.twitter.com/nYucner8o6 — Apa Kapluk (@Armiagraph) May 13, 2019

You can check the date stamp, it shows the video is from May 2019. It has been passed around again. While the idea may seem fun, as a responsible citizen we should stay aware and not pass on fake news and videos. The situation of lockdown is a much serious issue that people should consider and abide by. In India, the number of infected cases has crossed a 1000-mark and it is in our best interest to stay indoors to stay safe.

