Fact Check: Riyan Parag and 'Ananya Panday' Attending Coldplay Concert Together, Real or AI-Generated? Here's the Truth About Viral Instagram Video

Did Riyan Parag and 'Ananya Panday' attend a Coldplay concert together? A viral Instagram video has been doing the rounds on social media, which suggests that the two attended a concert of the popular British band. The viral video claimed Riyan Parag and 'Ananya Panday' were shown on Coldplay's 'Kiss Cam' and the two were seen making their way out of the arena in quick time, soon after. So what is the truth about the video? Is it real or AI-generated? And what is the Riyan Parag-Ananya Panday YouTube search history controversy? In this article, we shall take a look at the answers to these questions. Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Score 309 Runs Against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2017? Here's the Truth As Video With Misleading Scorecard Goes Viral.

Viral Instagram Video Suggests Riyan Parag and 'Ananya Panday' at Coldplay Concert Together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Dose of Assam (@daily_dose_of_assam)

Riyan Parag-Ananya Panday YouTube Search History Controversy

Back in 2024, a controversy had erupted on social media after Riyan Parag's YouTube search history was leaked through one of his live streams and it involved explicit searches related to actresses Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. Eagle-eyed fans spotted searches like 'Ananya Panday hot' and 'Sara Ali Khan hot' on his YouTube search history during a live streaming session and screenshots of the same went viral online in no time, taking the internet by storm. However, earlier this year, the Assam and Rajasthan Royals cricketer addressed the controversy and issued a clarification behind the same. 'I Was Like Oh S**t!' Riyan Parag Opens Up on His 'Ananya Panday Hot, Sara Ali Khan Hot’ YouTube Search History Controversy (Watch Video).

Riyan Parag Opens Up on His YouTube Search History Controversy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City1016 (@city1016)

"I went on YouTube to put on music, and I searched for music. But I didn't know what was happening, but once I did, the stream ended, I was like Oh s**t! This happened. It just got blown out of proportion. I didn't think it was a good enough reason for me to go out publicly and clarify everything and no one would understand," he had said, adding that it all took place before the IPL (Indian Premier League) in 2024. Fact Check: Did Irfan Pathan Reveal He Was Removed From IPL 2025 Commentary Panel for Criticising Rohit Sharma? Here's the Truth.

Truth Behind Viral Instagram Video of Riyan Parag and 'Ananya Panday' Attending Coldplay Concert Together

The viral Instagram video showing Riyan Parag and 'Ananya Panday' at a Coldplay concert together is completely fake. The video is not real and is AI-generated (Artificial Intelligence). The video was posted from the Instagram handle, 'daily_dose_of_assam' on July 21. With AI being accessible easily to the common man, such videos have often gone viral and it is very evident by looking at the clip that it is not true. While the male character shown in the video loosely resembles Riyan Parag, one can easily tell that the woman beside him does not have any similarity in looks with Ananya Panday. The clip might suggest that the woman is Ananya Panday, but it is an accurate depiction of the actress. Hence, her name has been used in single quotes in this article. In fact, fans also figured out that this viral Instagram video of Riyan Parag and Ananya Panday is fake and it was made using AI.

What is the Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' Scandal?

While the portion of the clip showing Riyan Parag and 'Ananya Panday' is totally fake and has been generated using AI, the same cannot be said for the audio, which is from a real-life incident. On July 16, 2025, the 'Coldplay Kiss Cam controversy' became the talking point on the internet after the camera during the band's show in Massachusetts showed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron hugging his organisation's HR head, Kristin Cabot. Coldplay Kiss Cam Catches Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, Company’s Chief People Officer in Intimate Embrace, Chris Martin Unknowingly Outs ‘Cheating Couple’ (Watch Viral Video).

Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' Controversy Featuring Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Head Kristin Cabot

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

Upon being caught in the camera, which exposed their extramarital affair, Andy Byron ducked to hide his face, while Kristin Cabot also turned away from the camera. "Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy," claimed Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin had exclaimed a barrage of funny memes and recreations bombarded the internet for the next few days.

The above viral Instagram video, suggesting it was Riyan Parag and Ananya Panday at a Coldplay concert together, is just another fan-made recreation of the Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' controversy and was posted five days after the incident. The exception is that the characters in the clip are AI-generated depictions of the two Indian celebrities, while the audio behind is from the original clip of Coldplay's 'Kiss Cam' Controversy.

Fact check

Claim : Riyan Parag and Ananya Panday attended Coldplay concert. Conclusion : The video is fake and is AI-generated. Full of Trash Clean

