Is Ethiopia Still in the Year 2017, While the World Moved Into 2025? Know the Truth Behind the Ethiopian Calendar, Its Origins and Why the Country Is Indeed 7 Years Behind

It might sound eerie, but the Ethiopian calendar has long fascinated astronomy enthusiasts. If we followed the calendar as they did, the rest of the world would technically be living in the past. So, is Ethiopia still in 2017 as the world moves on in 2025? The question sparks curiosity among individuals across countries, sparking discussions on how the country determines its dates. Are they really seven years behind? The Ethiopia time and date system is unique, with a calendar and timekeeping system unlike any other. In this article, let us know the truth to discover the biblical chronology and historical influences that have led to this unique calendar. Why Were 10 Days Missing in October 1582 Calendar? Here’s the Answer!

Is Ethiopia Still in 2017 As the World Moves Into 2025?

Yes, in Ethiopia, individuals are currently following 2017. But there’s a technicality that one needs to understand as to why the Ethiopian calendar is seven years behind. It further requires an exploration of its biblical chronology and its basis in the Julian calendar. The Ethiopian calendar, unlike the widely accepted Gregorian calendar, is about seven to eight years behind. The significant difference is rooted in a complex interplay of historical, religious, and astronomical factors. New Year's Day 2025 Date: When Is the First Day of New Year 2025? Know Significance of the 1st Day of the Gregorian Calendar.

According to Ethopiancalendar.net, Biblical chronology is the main reason for the seven- to eight-year gap. The Ethiopian Orthodox Church follows a unique calculation of the Annunciation, the announcement of the incarnation by the angel Gabriel to Mary. As per the Ethiopian tradition, this event happened about seven to eight years later than the date accepted by Western Christian churches. This difference impacts the calendar year count.

The Ethiopian calendar is closely aligned with the Julian calendar, which was introduced by Julius Caesar in 46 BC. The calendar’s leap year system, with a leap year every four years, differs from the Gregorian calendar’s leap year rules. While the Gregorian calendar aimed to correct Julian’s drift concerning the solar year, Ethiopia did not adopt these changes, leading to the current difference in years.

The Ethiopian calendar has 13 months, 12 of which have 30 days and an intercalary month at the end of the year called Pagume. This last month has five or six days in a leap year. The current year in Ethiopia is 2017. The year starts on September 11 or September 12 in a Gregorian leap year. They will enter 2018 in September 2025.

