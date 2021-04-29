Viral WhatsApp Message Claiming Indian Armed Forces Established 1000 Bedded COVID-19 Care Hospital Near Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 is Fake:

📍 FAKE NEWS ALERT! 📍 There is a message circulating on social media that a 1000 bedded #COVID19 care hospital by Indian Armed Forces has been established near Airport terminal T1 at #Mumbai. This has no basis and is FAKE news.@PIBMumbai @CMOMaharashtra @mybmc @MahaDGIPR pic.twitter.com/ODumNzLLa1 — PRO Defence Mumbai (@DefPROMumbai) April 28, 2021

