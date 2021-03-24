NITI Aayog Making You Richer by Offering Opportunities To Earn Up to Rs 30,000 Per Day? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Text Message

New Delhi, March 24: A viral text message is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the NITI Aayog is providing people an opportunity to earn Rs 30,000 on a daily basis. The fake news is being widely circulated on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter. The text message claims that NITI Aayog makes you richer by giving people a chance to earn from Rs 300 to Rs 30,000 per day. The fake message also urges people to reply to a WhatsApp link.

The claim states: A text message sent in the name of NITI Aayog, claims that the recipient can earn up to Rs 30,000 per day. As the news went viral on social media platforms, a fact check was conducted by Press Information Bureau (PIB) which revealed that the message was fake. Dismissing the fake news, the fact check stated that NITI Aayog doesn't send such messages offering monetary compensations. "This message is Fake and is of malicious intent Citizens are advised not to respond to such fraudulent text messages", PIB fact check stated. Fraudsters Issue Fake Recruitment Letter for Hiring in PBNS, Akashvani, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

#FraudAlert A text message falsely sent in the name of NITI Aayog, claims that the recipient can earn up to ₹30,000 per day.#PIBFactCheck This message is #Fake and is of malicious intent. Citizens are advised not to respond to such fraudulent text messages. pic.twitter.com/aaUqAbkSAH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 24, 2021

Several such fake information is being shared on social media platforms. The government has urged people to be careful of such fraudsters and fake messages and have asked people visit official websites for any such information.

Fact check

Claim : A text message sent in the name of NITI Aayog, claims that the recipient can earn up to ₹30,000 per day. Conclusion : This message is Fake and is of malicious intent. Citizens are advised not to respond to such fraudulent text messages. Full of Trash Clean

