Pat Robertson Blames Coronavirus On Oral Sex, ‘Lady Chemicals’! Here's The Truth Behind This Fake News Going Viral Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Did Pat Robertson Say Oral Sex Causes COVID-19?

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, there have been all kinds of overexaggerated and sometimes false news floating around social media. Spread amongst people in the form of WhatsApp forwards, social media posts or even articles, many people either misunderstand the context and often spread false information that later goes viral. Just recently, Pat Robertson was called out for blaming coronavirus on Oral Sex aka the "lady chemicals". This came out in the form of an article on March 24, 2020, pushed by Business Standard News. The post said that Pat Robertson blamed oral sex for the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus disease.

It read: Robertson Blames Coronavirus On Oral Sex, ‘Lady Chemicals’ During an appearance on “The 700 Club,” Robertson blamed the coronavirus on oral sex. “Some of these young uns are doing all kinds of unnatural things with their sex organs,” said Robertson. He reportedly further said, “When people do that, they transfer all kinds of chemicals from ladies’ private parts and that’s where I think the virus came from. We never had this kind of thing when I was coming up. But no one was committing oral sex back then.”

However, it is not based on real events. The post was satirical in nature and had a humor angle to it. The website says: "The Business Standard News is a satirical site designed to parody the 24-hour news cycle. The stories are outlandish, but reality is so strange nowadays they could be true."

The post may have been misunderstood as many may have ignored the Business Standard News' disclaimer that calls their content as fiction. Since the news may have been deemed to be true, many screenshots were floating around on the internet. However, it is a false rumour and no statement as such was given by Pat Robertson. He did not blame oral sex for the COVID-19 pandemic. The post was reportedly also shared by celebrities Patricia Arquette and Chelsea Peretti.

