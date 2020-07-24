Typing Any 3 Digit Numbers Followed by 'New Cases' on Google is NOT a COVID-19 Conspiracy, Know Truth About The Fake Claims

Ever since the start of Coronavirus pandemic, there are a lot of conspiracy theories trying to dissect the situation. Some going about the end of the world, some calling it predictions coming true. Every few days, there are newer angles to this global crisis. Now, some people on Twitter believe that this is all a larger conspiracy made to scare people and that the number of cases presented is fake. The tweets ask people to type in any three-digit numbers followed by the words "new cases" and it would show you results of the exact same cases in someplace in the world. So people are calling it a part of a conspiracy, but don't worry there is no truth to it. Did Dean Koontz's 'The Eyes of Darkness' and Sylvia Browne's 'End of Days' Predict The COVID-19 Outbreak? What's The Truth About This Pandemic? Know All About Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories.

It is unclear who started this or if there is any first source to it, but the tweets claim that the news articles are doctored and the numbers are fake. The tweet exactly reads, "Type in any number between 100 and 999 into google followed by “new cases” It doesn’t matter what number you choose, you will find news articles showing that a state has the same total number of cases that you typed in. Try it. Any 3 digit number. It’s all a hoax." Other tweet formats read that Google is manipulating all data, some others say it is a miracle. But only, it is not and that is just how the algorithm works. Coronavirus Prediction Tweet From 7 Years Ago is Going Viral as Pandemic Grips The World.

Check The Tweets Here:

Hoax!

Type in any number between 100 and 999 into google followed by “new cases” It doesn’t matter what number you choose, you will find news articles showing that a state has the same total number of cases that you typed in. Try it. Any 3 digit number. It’s all a hoax — Dennis (@DGardener11) July 18, 2020

We Are Conned

Go to Google search engine & type in any 3-digit number along with “new cases.” Google shows you a number of articles with that EXACT number of new cases. It’s a Christmas Miracle!! Or, recognize that we are being conned as to actual numbers & severity of this year’s flu virus. pic.twitter.com/ZsGFPQOTbv — Paul Blair (@pblair7268) July 22, 2020

We are Being Played

Go to google right now on your phone...type in any 3 digit number followed by “new cases” and the first 3 articles will be about ### new coronavirus cases. We’re being PLAYED 🐸☕️ — ©ody (@CodyMangrum) July 21, 2020

Made For Fear

TYPE IN GOOGLE A 3 DIGIT NUMBER AND NEW CASES .. LOOK WHAT YOU GET . ALL MADE FOR FEAR AND CONTROL ...PLEASE WAKE UP pic.twitter.com/a9n0ZGcEzt — Newlyawakened (@Newlyawakened1) July 16, 2020

There are a lot more tweets like this. But is it actually a miracle or are the numbers manipulated? Well no. The pandemic has been there since months and every single day the new number of cases are being reported from around the world. Every municipal department has been recorded the new cases daily which is also covered in the news. Fact checker Snopes also dismisses this claim, giving a calculation about the millions of reports that would be published about the coronavirus cases. And something would pop up with the same number.

Also, if you try it with another word. Say you type a two-digit number followed by the word goals, Google will show you Football articles or videos that source the number. So it works like the search algorithm. You will always get the nearest articles. And there are so many articles, daily reports on new cases and death on coronavirus from around the world, which only proves that the pandemic is very much real. So do not believe in such messages.

Fact check

Claim : Typing Any 3 Digit Numbers Followed by 'New Cases' on Google is COVID-29 Conspiracy as it displays articles with every number. Conclusion : It is a fake claim. Full of Trash Clean

