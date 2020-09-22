Viral Photos of Sunrise in Egypt Are Scaring People of The End Times, Know Truth About The Pics of Sun With Wings

The way this year is turning out, every unusual thing happening looks like a sign of the end times. The world braving on a pandemic along with instances of severe wildfires, volcanic eruption, hurricanes and storms are reminder of the unprecedented times. So a few pictures of a sunrise in Egypt are being shared online where it looks like the sun has got wings! With wings spread wide and the shining ball in the center, it looks like a fire angel. The pictures are causing a fear among the people whether it is the end of the world. But before you panic, let us tell you the pictures are real but they are not from Egypt and definitely not recent. This incredible sunrise was seen back in the year 2016 in the UK, somewhere around the Cornish beach. Red ‘Devil Horns’ Sunrise Over Persian Gulf During Annular Solar Eclipse Fascinates the Internet, View Photos.

The same pictures are doing the rounds on the internet, but claiming to be from Egypt. One of the claims on Facebook even states it as the "Sun of righteousness". The same collage of picture has been shared on Twitter with a caption, "Apparently this was how the sun looked in Egypt a few days ago..." The pictures are going viral and people fear if it is the sign of the end times. Check the viral posts below. Picture of 'View of California Wildfire Above The Clouds' is Shared With a Fake Claim, Know Truth About This Viral Photo.

Apparently this was how the sun looked in Egypt a few days ago... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/B6kpugce9f — Nick Hinton (@NickHintonn) September 21, 2020

In the comments, some people mentioned of seeing the red sun in US due to the wildfire smoke. People called it Angel Wings to a Pacman. Another called it the "Phoenix Rising." Check some responses:

a new plague is coming? — FATAL BAZOOKA (@shifterofwomb) September 21, 2020

There are a lot of confused reactions, but here's a link that connects these images back to 2016. Apparently a dog walker captured these pictures and meteorologists called it a rare phenomenon. Another article has also written about these pictures that were captured four years ago. So, don't worry, these are not recent pictures and there is no truth to any of the world ending or world renewing possibilities.

