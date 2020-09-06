It’s Father’s Day 2020 in Australia. While the world celebrates the day in June, Australia observes it in September, as well. Dedicated to fatherhood, the observation of Father’s Day 2020 is a big deal in the country. It is a day for the people to show their appreciation for fathers and father figures, which may include stepfathers, fathers-in-law, guardians and family friends. As Australia celebrates Father’s Day 2020 today, September 6, Happy Father’s Day wishes and images have taken over Twitter. From sharing throwback photos of their dads to fatherhood quotes, messages and cute GIFs, netizens have it all to celebrate Father’s Day 2020 and make it special.

Father’s Day is a special day for all of us. Not only it celebrates fatherhood, but everything attached to it. At times strict, overprotective and mostly their kids’ best friend, fathers play a significant role in our life. While, we agree, we do not need a day to appreciate our fathers, it is good to come together as a community on a significant day to wish and thank them for everything they do. Father’s Day 2020 celebration is bound to be different because of the pandemic, but the virtual observation is on, and it starts with Happy Father’s Day 2020 wishes and greetings on social media. From Bone Density Test to Stress Test, Safeguard Your Dad's Health by Getting Him These Essential Health Checkups Done!

Twitter is filled with Father’s Day 2020 wishes, HD images, messages and cute GIFs. Netizens also shared some throwback moments with their daddy dearest as they thank them and appreciate everything they do. Let us check out the best Twitter reactions on Father’s Day 2020, here.

Check Tweets:

Hey @DanielAndrewsMP Just wanted to send you a message of support, I suspect today will be one of the toughest days of your career. You're doing a great job in extremely difficult & dynamic circumstances. Stay strong. Happy Father's Day! 🐝#IStandWithDan#auspol — 💧🔥🐨Bee🐝 (@BelindaJones68) September 5, 2020

Here Are More Tweets:

My dad. Died way too young (56), and was too gentle by far for this world. Happy Father's Day pic.twitter.com/LsrOjACMzp — Lᴏʀᴅ Knows (@LordofWentworth) September 6, 2020

Father's Day 2020 Wishes:

Happy Father’s Day to my one and only thank you for giving me 3 of the greatest gifts I could ask for, our beautiful children. I can’t wait to become your wife 💖 pic.twitter.com/Ue5IUM4Yp3 — Jaz Alexander (@JazmynAlex14) September 6, 2020

Thanking Fathers on This Day!

Happy Father’s Day - we’re lucky to have you pic.twitter.com/BxHuvHGziY — MALLIAROS (@MALLIAROSJN) September 6, 2020

What an Adorable Pic

Some Funny GIFs for Superhero Dads

Cat Father!

Since it's father's Day here in Australia here's my cat child. He somehow got the memo and has been very affectionate pic.twitter.com/ptr2475bCI — David Moss (@VinnieLMS) September 6, 2020

So, how are you celebrating Father’s Day 2020? Despite all your special arrangements, we suggest you wish him with beautiful words on this day. This is the best way to express your love and respect to fatherhood. Happy Father’s Day 2020, everyone!

