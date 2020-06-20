Father’s Day 2020 is here, and it is not only about celebrating human dads. We have so many powerful father figures in the animal kingdom that enhances the role of fatherhood. So, on this Father’s Day, let us wish to all the dads out there, both human and animal fathers alike. It is known how emperor penguins dads go to extraordinary extremes for their kids, enduring bitter cold and darkness during the Antarctica winter, to keep their eggs warm and safe. But did you know that the male lions, who otherwise gets a bad rap when it comes to parenting, are ferociously protective of his pride? It can be debatable that plenty of animal dads don’t contribute much to their offspring, but there are animals who go the extra mile and exceed all expectations. In this article, we bring you heart-warming moments between animal dads and their cubs, captured in videos that will make you fall for the animal kingdom, even more. Father’s Day 2020 Wishes and Messages: Send WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Facebook Greetings, SMSes, Quotes and GIFs to Wish Your Dad Happy Father’s Day.

Dogs and Their Pups

The display of affection of the male dogs towards their pups can be different from the mother dog. But there are a number of ways he could react. Sniffing the litter of puppies, playing with them, hang out with them and sometimes, even bark at them. It takes a little more time for the father to adjust with their new litter of puppies, but once they do, they play and interact with his kin. Dog Gives Birth to 10 Irish Red and White Setter, Puppies of Britain's Rarest Breed.

Male Emperor Penguins

The male emperor penguins are the most exceptional dads in nature. The devoted dads, each incubate a single egg that holds his offspring and will care for the chick when it first hatches. They endure the harshest winter conditions. To stay alive, the penguins huddle close together to conserve heat. Each colony varies in the side. The egg is snugly tucked away in dad’s brood patch, resting on his feet, before the chick hatches in about 65 to 75 days. View Emperor Penguin in Google 3D Animals Feature And Get The Tallest & Heaviest Penguin Home During Quarantine.

Lion Dads

The male lion often gets a bad rap when it comes to parenting. But when he senses a threat, his fatherly intuition kicks in. If his pride is in danger, the male lion steps up and becomes ferociously protective of his pride. Besides, the lion is known at times for his lazy and disinterested attitude towards parenting, but they are often capturing playing around with their cubs in the wild. Mother Leopard Teaching Stubborn Cubs Cross Road in South Africa’s Kruger National Park Is Too Cute, Video of Unusual Sighting Goes Viral.

Gorilla

A gorilla father is in charge of a clan as large as 30 gorillas. The fathers are very attentive, fending off threats by fiercely beating his chest and charging enemies. A gorilla dad spends a good deal of time with their young until they become teenagers, playing lovingly with his offspring and also discipline them. Video of Momma Bear Crossing a Road With Her 'Fluffy' Little Cubs Is Going Viral & It is Just Too Cute To Handle!

Aren’t they so adorable? Ahead of Father’s Day celebration, it is only fitting that we take a moment to acknowledge the dads from the animal kingdom, as they go above and beyond, while raising their offspring.

