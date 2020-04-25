World Penguin Day 2020: View Emperor Penguin in Google 3D Animals Feature And Get The Tallest & Heaviest Penguin Home During Quarantine

Emperor Penguin in Google 3D (Photo Credits: @umtincka,@MissNForbes Twitter)

World Penguin Day is observed on April 25 to recognise the unique birds. It is observed on the particular month during the annual northern migration of Adelie penguins, a species of penguins native to Antarctica. Every year on World Penguin Day, various programmes and workshops are held to raise awareness about penguins and their habitat. However, this year events have been cancelled due to coronavirus lockdown. But as we observe World Penguin Day 2020, don't miss your chance to view Emperor Penguin in 3D sitting at the comfort of your home. While Google's 3D feature for animals and birds were released last year, netizens seem to have used it upto its full potential only in the quarantine. On World Penguin Day 2020, here is how you can view Emperor Penguin in 3D at your home. Here, we bring to a step-by-step guide on viewing penguin in Google 3D. Photo of Two Widowed Fairy Penguins Together Overlooking Melbourne Skyline Resurfaces and the Internet Can’t Hold Back Its Tears.

Open Google on your phone and type 'Emperor Penguin'.

The result for 'Emperor Penguin' will appear, then scroll down and click on 'View in 3D' option.

The screen will ask you to move your smartphone from one end of the room to another. Keep moving your phone for and you will be able to see a light shadow of the penguin.

You can now see a 3D Emperor penguin on your smartphone. Now zoom in and out the penguin and you can also move the penguin using your fingers to the place you want in your room.

The penguin will disappear from the frame after a minute or so.

View Emperor Penguin in 3D

Emperor Penguin in 3D (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Some Twitterati shared pictures and videos of Emperor Penguins in Google 3D. This is an amazing way of engaging children at home during the quarantine. Endangered African Penguins Roam Freely on Streets of Simon Town While Residents Remain Indoors Due to Lockdown in South Africa (Watch Cute Video)

Doesn't That Look Real?

Can’t believe I’ve only just discovered @Google 3D Animals - definitely going to use this for our #DavidAttenborough style documentaries next week. The things you learn during self isolation! Currently got an Emperor Penguin in my living room 🐧... pic.twitter.com/btzreG2SA2 — Francesca Sah (@francescasah) March 29, 2020

HAHAHA!

If you’re in need of a little fun today, put a (virtual) wild animal in your living room. You can google lion, tiger, wolf, emperor penguin and more on your phone, then click view in 3D! #VBAlwaysLearning pic.twitter.com/lWgdsk5Bft — Beth Smith (@Beth_SmithGRT) March 29, 2020

How About a Penguin Visiting You?

This is very cool! If you google an animal and scroll down to where you see ‘view in 3D’ follow the instructions and it will appear life size in your house 😱 Here’s my emperor penguin 🐧 Try it out and show me what animal visited you 🐅 pic.twitter.com/kFgMsWIQ8j — 𝓜𝓲𝓼𝓼 𝓕𝓸𝓻𝓫𝓮𝓼 (@MissNForbes) March 25, 2020

How to View Emperor Penguin in Google 3D:

For Android users to view animals and birds in Google 3D, you require an operating system of Android 7.0. iPhone users need to be running iOS 11.0 or later for the same. If you are not using then version they head to your settings, click on general and then tap software update. If there is a software update available, hit download and install the newest version. After this, you will be able to use the Google 3D Animals feature on your smartphone.