Female Blanket Octopus Stuns People on the Internet With Her Rainbow-Coloured Wings! Viral Video Will Leave You Mesmerised

Female Blanket Octopus (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ @RebeccaRHelm/ Twitter)

There are amazing sea creatures found deep within the ocean, which are mysterious and stunning. Of all, there live blanket octopuses— a creature that sports a true security blanket. Stretched between the cephalopod’s elongated arms are vast sheets of flesh, it splays out its arms, whenever the octopus feels threatened. The sight is so endearing that it may even convince an encroaching predator to leave it unhurt. Such a spectacular sight was shared on social media. It is a female blanket octopus that has stunned the internet with her rainbow-coloured wings, as she swims in the ocean waters. The viral video capturing the beautiful moment will leave you mesmerised. Is Octopus An Alien Creature? Know The Truth About The Most Weird Species on the Planet.

The undersea world is home to beautiful creatures. The blanket octopus glides through the water like swimming, swirling rainbow. The video captured the incredible footage of a rare blanket octopus in her multi-coloured glory off the coast. The sea animal was filmed at night in the Lembeh Strait, Indonesia. A Twitter handle called, Open Ocean Exploration shared the mesmerising video with the caption, “The world can be rough. Politics, viruses, natural disasters. So here is a female blanket octopus to remind you that this planet is still a pretty amazing place. You've got this.” Octopus Went Out Giving Hugs After it Was Given Ecstasy.

Watch the Video:

The world can be rough. Politics, viruses, natural disasters. So here is a female blanket octopus to remind you that this planet is still a pretty amazing place. You've got this. Video by NAD Lembeh Resort: https://t.co/EmnBw9KwJj #OpenOceans #DailyJelly pic.twitter.com/kzsdS3bXOG — Open Ocean Exploration (@RebeccaRHelm) February 13, 2020

Sure, the spectacular video can take away all your blues. In the world, where we are significantly encountered with viruses, political wars, natural disasters and everything else, this clip of the female blanket octopus has surely created some delight among the netizens, and their reactions are a proof.

Twitterati is Stunned!

Beautiful!

Name me another animal with this much drama. This much fashion. This much razzle dazzle. YOU CAN'T. (Caption: video is of a blanket octopus releasing its blanket) https://t.co/G8MIYIWrFb — Sarah McAnulty, Ph.D (@SarahMackAttack) February 13, 2020

Blanket Dropped!

hahaha I was going to say "that's nothing on a flower mantis" BUT THEN THE BLANKET DROPPED :O — Ainsley S (@americanbeetles) February 13, 2020

Let it Go!

Yes!

A queen delights her subjects with a show... https://t.co/jqoMRDQeNC — Cuttlefish🐙 (@Fly_Cuttlefish) February 13, 2020

Blanket octopuses are some of the undersea world’s oddest creatures. The most startling is the size difference between males and females. While a male blanket octopus is about less than an inch long, females can reach a whopping six feet long. They can also weigh up to 40,000 times more than their male counterparts. The creatures are believed to be difficult to encounter in the wild and to film. Pretty impressive!