Having a small penis has always been associated with an insult among men when they use the size of private parts to either associate it with gravity if it's big or as an insult. However, in this recent case that is going viral, a Florida man pulled a gun on Halloween night when another man told him he had a small penis. While he was arrested for aggravated assault, it is the magnitude of the response to an insult that is grabbing headlines. Cops said to NY Daily that Dustin Kouns, 21, revved his Jeep’s engine in Key West traffic, leading Toby Keaton to step out of his own vehicle and say, “You must have a small d---,” the Florida Keys Keynoter reported. Kouns responded by whipping out his 9-millimetre Smith & Wesson handgun, according to police.

Keaton told the cops that he exchanged words with Kouns after the engine rev, but didn’t tell them about any impotent insults, according to the Keynoter. Kouns told police he was just protecting himself when he pulled the gun.

Kouns was formally charged with three felonies: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and dealing in stolen property, the Keynoter reported. He was also charged with driving without a valid license, a misdemeanor.

