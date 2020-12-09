Gold Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock took his one-year-old daughter for a somersault on the trampoline. The incident has left people the internet divided with people having varying opinions on the incident. Whitlock posted a video of himself doing a backflip holding his daughter Willow on social media. The 27-year-old is a five-time Olympic medalist. He married his childhood sweetheart gymnastics coach Leah Hickton in 2017. They had a daughter in February last year. The video had gone viral on social media platforms with some saying the incident could have been dangerous. Boy Flies With Giant Kite in Indonesia, Falls From 30-Ft in Midst of Horrified Crowd, Shocking Video Goes Viral.

In the video, Max wearing a face mask can be seen holding his daughter close to his chest. He jumps first and then flips backwards before landing as Willow smiles. People behind the camera can be heard laughing as he clips. He shared the video with the caption, "When my wife isn’t looking lol." As the video went viral varying comments began to flood social media platforms. One of the Twitter comment reads, "Wow, super talented Max, and while wearing a mask. Willow's in safe hands." Another reads, "What a dad! That will be hours of fun for her and all friends - you’ll be hired out for birthday parties!!! He he." Viral Video of Three-Year-Old Girl Flown Away with a Kite at The Taiwan Kite Festival Takes Over the Internet; Little one Safe with Minor Injuries.

Max Whitlock Does Somersault on Trampoline Holding Baby:

When my wife isn’t looking lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/Rs8wG74E8d — Max Whitlock MBE (@maxwhitlock1) December 7, 2020

HAHA

ROFLMAO! Very Cool Dad! Good memory for your kidlet to talk about Forever, will be a loved cherished moment of the childhood indeed! :) Keep up the good job of creating, wonderful, fun memories! :D — Jennifer Cooley (@Jennife60178524) December 9, 2020

HAHA WOWOW

Her future gymnastics coach will thank you for improving her spatial awareness! — Ann Clarkson (@AnnClarkson) December 8, 2020

Concern For Baby:

Her future gymnastics coach will thank you for improving her spatial awareness! — Ann Clarkson (@AnnClarkson) December 8, 2020

Quite Possible!

Just hope she doesn't throw up all over you! — Liz O'Brien (@clogowena65) December 8, 2020

Ouch!

You idiot I would have kneecapped you — Anne Townsend (@AnneTow84880951) December 8, 2020

One of the comments read, "Not cool, ask a paediatric accident and emergency nurse." But some think he is "secretly grooming a future star?" Max and Leah had met with at South Essex Gymnastics Club when they were both 12. Whitlock took up gymnastics when he was seven and developed his skills in the pommel horse.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2020 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).