Claude, a nine-year-old Golden Retriever who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2018 has been cured after undergoing radiotherapy. He was treated on a new machine called a 'Linear accelerator' for radiotherapy on animals. Claude got the treatment at The Royal School of Veterinary Studies in Edinburgh and Southfields Veterinary specialists becoming the first dog to be treated with that technique in the UK. Hi, owners, Anita and Ian Greenfield are quite elated about his successful treatment. In fact, the vets who treated the dog threw him a party. And Claude has over 4,300 followers on Instagram where his owners have been sharing his journey to recovery. Enzo Viola, Dog Born With Rare Genetic Mutation Has the Cutest Black Patch on His Face and He Is Instagram’s Favourite! See Adorable Pics and Videos of the Golden Retriever.

Anita was quoted as saying, "When we first got his diagnosis in 2018 we were absolutely devastated. Claude has been with us since he was nine weeks old and has always been a joy. We had a read about a new machine for radiotherapy treatment in Edinburgh so asked the RVC and Southfields to investigate." They treated him using the treatment technique called 'stereotactic' which spares normal tissues surrounding the tumour. Kevin, a Golden Retriever’s Laid-Back Lifestyle Is Winning the Internet; Watch Videos of the Adorable Doggo.

Claude With His Vets!

Such a Cutie!

With His Toy!

Claude is soon expected to be completely fine and be back on his toes like he used to. Claudes Vet, Juan Carlos Serra, a specialist in Oncology and Radiation Oncology as saying, "Claude was one of the first to be treated with a stereotactic technique in the UK. The vet is hopeful that he can stabilise the tumour for a few months, although it could also shrink in size. Anita added, "He's such an inspiration to us and also other people who have contacted us going through similar situations. Seeing him having a happy life is encouraging for others who have also had their lives torn apart by devastating news."

