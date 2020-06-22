Kevin, a golden retriever is currently the heart of social media. He likes doing old school activities and is famous for the same. From writing letters, reading books to picking sunflowers, Kevin has a daily routine any of us would love to exchange for. The videos show him watching the TV, playing with his little one, waiting for replies to letter among others. While you may not be able to do these activities, it is indeed relaxing to watch this doggo do it all. He chills on the sofa and simply watches everything at the comfort of home. While there are many videos of Kevin, this one clip that shows his stress-free life is everyone's envy. Dog Waits on Bridge After Owner Jumps Off It in China, Other Such Instances of Dog's Loyalty Towards Their Hoomans That Prove Why They Are Man's Best Friend

In April, a video of Kevin wearing a duck hat and even hung a bra from his neck. During coronavirus lockdown, video of him sitting on the lap of his owner as she worked from home had also gone viral. Earlier this month, there was a video of Kevin taking care of a baby called Hank. The video of him babysitting wearing ducky hat has viewed widely on the internet. The doggie could be seen licking the baby and playing with it. Reacting to the clip, a person wrote, e "Can Kevin babysit me?" Seems everyone would like Kevin to babysit them.

Old School Kevin!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Golden Named Kevin (@agoldennamedkevin) on Jun 17, 2020 at 9:26am PDT

Babysitter Kevin:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Golden Named Kevin (@agoldennamedkevin) on May 26, 2020 at 11:35am PDT

Not Without My Hooman!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Golden Named Kevin (@agoldennamedkevin) on Apr 27, 2020 at 9:12am PDT

Chilling in the Sun be Like:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Golden Named Kevin (@agoldennamedkevin) on Mar 25, 2020 at 8:49am PDT

Would you like Kevin to be your babysitter? Do let us know in the comments section, maybe we can raise a request with the Goldy and know his thoughts. Meanwhile, we wish Kevin all the best for his future adventures at home. Internet users are quite happy that Kevin appears on their feed every now and then making them smile.

