Greedy Tennessee Man Bought 18,000 Bottles of Hand Sanitizer but He Can’t Sell Them Anywhere Amid COVID-19 Pandemic (Watch Video)

Bottles of Hand Sanitizer (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ @SayyyGoDJ/ Twitter)

The Novel Coronavirus has created a stir of fear and panic globally. It appears like everyone is panicked and in a bid to prevent themselves from getting the virus, people are going to any extent. They have not limit now. Ever since the outbreak, health officials have urged people to stay hygienic as much as possible. But individuals across the world are taking it way too seriously. The shelves at the stores are majorly empty. While the rest of the world continues to search, some people are hoarding stockpiles of sanitizers and masks. Yes, a greedy Tennessee man and his brother are going viral after they bought nearly 18,000 bottles of hand sanitizer from multiple states in a bid to resell them on Amazon. But they took his listings down and now he has 17,7000 bottles, left and nowhere to sell them. A viral video shows the insane amount of hand sanitizers stockpiled in boxes. Coronavirus Threat: Hand Sanitizers Being Sold For Whopping Rs 999 on Flipkart, Netizens Fume.

Identified as Matt and Noah Calvin, they admitted in New York Times interview that they had bought up all the hand sanitizers and antibacterial wipes they could find across Tennessee and Kentucky after the United States reported its first coronavirus death on March 1, 2020. They bought all of them with an intent to resell them on Amazon at a profit after public panic buying around COVID-19 kicked in. Matt also revealed that the first 300 bottles of hand sanitizers were sold out for between $8 and $70 per piece, almost immediately. He even sold out 2,000 50-packs of face masks on eBay for $40 to $50. Hand Sanitizer vs Hand Washing, Which Is a Better Option to Protect Against COVID-19?

Watch the Viral Video Here:

This man bough 18,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, & from multiple states hoping to resell on Amazon. But they took his listings down for price gouging & now he’s got all this shit for no reason. People like this are the problem #StayHome #Covid_19PH pic.twitter.com/0GmjUS7DUn — Dj💎 (@SayyyGoDJ) March 14, 2020

But Amazon pulled his items to combat price gouging, the report noted. eBay too followed suit. Hence now both the brothers have a garage filled with 17,7000 bottles of sanitizer and nowhere to sell. People are not happy with their intentions.

Check Reactions!

Am I supposed to sympathize? — Mitch Lafon (@mitchlafon) March 14, 2020

People Are Angry!

This f*cking asshole drove around small towns and bought up all their hand sanitizers and now he can’t sell them because Amazon and EBay said no. That’s EXACTLY what he (and others like him) gets. https://t.co/FeS5yKztHD — Perma-Bitchfaced and Unbothered (@OverlySarcasmic) March 14, 2020

He Should

He should ship those items to shelters, homeless centers or organizations that provide service to the homeless citizens in every state. Problem solved while displaying an act of humanitarianism. — Regina Glover (@CimbyGlover) March 14, 2020

Greed!

He’s the issue. People like him. Meanwhile while other people can’t have preventative measures are getting sick and will be possibly spreading it because he wants to hoard things that are needed for greed. This is sickening. — Tiffany (@tcm_dollface) March 14, 2020

Matt Colvin defended his action, and he was quoted saying, “I honestly feel like it’s a public service. I’m being paid for my public service.” The Colvin brothers are not the only ones who saw coronavirus as a business opportunity as many such individuals were reportedly trying to do the same. Some are panic buying, others cannot find the necessary items in stores, and now there are these people who are taking the global crisis as a business opportunity.