Gucci heiress, Alexandra Zarini has files major sexual abuse lawsuit against her stepfather Joseph Ruffalo, who she alleges used to "regularly get into bed naked" with her and even "attempted to penetrate her with his hands". The iconic fashion brand Gucci is now amid a pickle after shocking allegations from its heiress, Alexandra Zarini. The 35-year-old granddaughter of Aldo Gucci who is the eldest son of founder Guccio Gucci finally spoke out against the sexual abuse she claims she was subject to after she filed a lawsuit in California Superior Court in Los Angeles against her stepfather, according to the New York Times. Gucci Designs a Swimsuit For £290 Except it Cannot be Used for Swimming!

That is not it, she even alleges that her mother, Patricia Gucci, and grandmother, Bruna Palombo, were involved while her stepfather Joseph Ruffalo, sexually abused her for years. She alleged that her mother and grandmother facilitated and covered-up of the abuse while her stepfather continued to abuse her. Ruffalo, is a music industry biggie established a pattern of abuse. She was abused from the time she was 6 to until she was 22. Alexandra claims include that he would regularly get into bed with naked, expose his genitals and rub them against her. He would fondle her and attempted to penetrate her with his hands.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain Joseph Ruffalo caused Alexandra. What he did to her is inexcusable and I was devastated when she disclosed everything to me at our family doctor’s office in London in September 2007. I immediately initiated divorce proceedings against Mr Ruffalo and set about healing my family through counselling," read Patricia’s statement to the Times. Whereas Zarini told the Times that she was threatened with disinheritance by her mother and grandmother. “I don’t care. I just want to stop this … I just don’t want this to happen to anyone, like my child or any child,” she told the Times.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2020 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).