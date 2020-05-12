Gym Protest in Florida Sees People Doing Push-Ups on Road, Netizens Laugh At The Covidiots With Funny Reactions After Video Goes Viral
Gym protest in Florida (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After many Florida residents gathered on beaches in large numbers, some of them are back at it again, but this time for reopening of the gyms. A video has been going viral on social media which shows a group of people doing pushups on the side of the road on a sunny day, as part of the protest. A group of about 30 people were seen out on the streets and video of them doing push-ups quickly went viral on social media. But the protest aside, the video had got netizens laughing at them and giving funny reactions. A similar thing was seen last month when thousands of people swarmed the beaches in Florida. People targeted the Covidiots, and #FloridaMorons was trending on Twitter.

The group started out as a demonstration in front of the Pinellas County courthouse in Clearwater. But when the cameras started recording them, they started doing push-ups and squats on the sidewalk. The report was put out by WFLA-TV and it did not take long for the video to go viral. The people were protesting against the closing of gyms because of the Coronavirus lockdown. The purpose of their protest was entirely lost when people started making fun of the protestors soon as the video went viral. A lot of people called out to these covidiots in the comments. Florida Lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder Begins 'Grim Reaper Tour' Dressed Up As Angel of Death on Local Beaches to Remind People of Coronavirus Threat (Watch Video).

Check Viral Video of GYM Protest in Florida:

Check Pic of Exercising on Streets:

As you can see, these people were clearly not following social distance. None of them even wore masks while they were out there, clearly defying the norms. The video was also shared on Twitter where people severely made fun of the protestors. Check some of the funny reactions:

They Don't Need The Gym

Some People Doing  Nothing

They Miss The Mirror

You Can Exercise at Home

What's The Purpose?

Argument Destroyed

COVIDIOTS

Two Pandemics

Meanwhile, the organiser of this protest told Buzzfeed, the purpose of this protest was to draw attention to the many employees who are out of work because of the closures. He said the idea was to focus on the frustrations of local businesses hurt by stay-at-home orders. But clearly, the people also did not follow any social distancing protocols and safety measures while they were out there to prove a point.