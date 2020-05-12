Gym Protest in Florida Sees People Doing Push-Ups on Road, Netizens Laugh At The Covidiots With Funny Reactions After Video Goes Viral

Gym protest in Florida (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After many Florida residents gathered on beaches in large numbers, some of them are back at it again, but this time for reopening of the gyms. A video has been going viral on social media which shows a group of people doing pushups on the side of the road on a sunny day, as part of the protest. A group of about 30 people were seen out on the streets and video of them doing push-ups quickly went viral on social media. But the protest aside, the video had got netizens laughing at them and giving funny reactions. A similar thing was seen last month when thousands of people swarmed the beaches in Florida. People targeted the Covidiots, and #FloridaMorons was trending on Twitter.

The group started out as a demonstration in front of the Pinellas County courthouse in Clearwater. But when the cameras started recording them, they started doing push-ups and squats on the sidewalk. The report was put out by WFLA-TV and it did not take long for the video to go viral. The people were protesting against the closing of gyms because of the Coronavirus lockdown. The purpose of their protest was entirely lost when people started making fun of the protestors soon as the video went viral. A lot of people called out to these covidiots in the comments. Florida Lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder Begins 'Grim Reaper Tour' Dressed Up As Angel of Death on Local Beaches to Remind People of Coronavirus Threat (Watch Video).

Check Viral Video of GYM Protest in Florida:

Check Pic of Exercising on Streets:

Protesters calling for gyms to reopen do squats, push-ups outside Clearwater courthouse https://t.co/If5c9EQZMV pic.twitter.com/xAXkrPneM2 — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) May 11, 2020

As you can see, these people were clearly not following social distance. None of them even wore masks while they were out there, clearly defying the norms. The video was also shared on Twitter where people severely made fun of the protestors. Check some of the funny reactions:

They Don't Need The Gym

Protestors call for gyms to reopen by... proving they don’t need gyms? — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 11, 2020

Some People Doing Nothing

And just like the gym normally, half the people are standing around doing nothing. — Eddie B (@EMB922) May 11, 2020

They Miss The Mirror

They can exercise outside but I think they miss the selfie big mirror. — Hugo (@Hugo_Relva) May 11, 2020

You Can Exercise at Home

IF YOU CAN DO SQUATS AND PUSH UPS ON THE SIDEWALK, YOU CAN DO THEM IN YOUR LIVING ROOM AND DON’T NEED TO BE AT THE GYM, YOU ABSOLUTE DING DONGS. — Summer Sandiego (@summerasana) May 11, 2020

What's The Purpose?

“WE’RE GOING TO SHOW YOU WHY GYMS NEED TO REOPEN BY DOING EXERCISES THAT DONT NEED A GYM TO BE DONE!” Everyone with a brain: pic.twitter.com/VwKlnSSObR — X (@XLNB) May 11, 2020

Argument Destroyed

"Here is why I am protesting. Now, watch me destroy my own argument while I do this squat on the sidewalk"#COVIDIOTS — Lou (@ldemarinis) May 11, 2020

COVIDIOTS

So, they’re doing squats & push-ups outside of the courthouse...they’re just proving that they don’t need a gym to exercise. #COVIDIOTS — Jodie Moss (@JodieMoss76) May 11, 2020

Two Pandemics

Meanwhile, the organiser of this protest told Buzzfeed, the purpose of this protest was to draw attention to the many employees who are out of work because of the closures. He said the idea was to focus on the frustrations of local businesses hurt by stay-at-home orders. But clearly, the people also did not follow any social distancing protocols and safety measures while they were out there to prove a point.