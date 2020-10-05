A new day and a new trend, this time for the lovely hairstyle and manes that people sport. #HairTwitter is the latest trend on Twitter where users are sharing pictures of their hairstyle online. But with every trend there are the funny reactions that follow. So as #HairTwitter continues to trend on social media, people have reacted with funny memes and jokes, with GIFs as their contribution to this latest fad among netizens. Similar reactions in the form of memes were seen for the viral #CoupleChallenge which went on a few days ago on social media platforms.

The fascination to upload pictures, be it selfies, holiday pictures or showing off one's photography skills is always seen among social media users. So we have constantly seen trends like #SareeTwitter, #KurtaTwitter, #JhumkaTwitter or colour coordinated ones where people upload pictures wearing a specific colour outfits. In addition to these regular trend is the Hair Twitter, where people are showing off their hairstyles. Whenever any trend starts catching up, the memes and jokes follow. So as the popularity of #HairTwitter goes on, there are the funniest reactions with GIFs and jokes. Quarantine Haircut Funny Memes and Videos: These Jokes and GIFs About Trimming Hair at Home While Social Distancing are Hilarious.

Check Funny Memes and Reactions to #HairTwitter:

Yes!

Incomplete Without These Submissions

A Naughty Entry!

The Bear's Winning This

Scary Entry

Cut It!

Meanwhile girls who have short hairs #HairTwitter pic.twitter.com/mNuv7AvdtU — A N I K E T 🤗 (@AniketDolas_) October 4, 2020

Uh Oh

While some people have proudly shared their photos and latest hairstyles, some of these funny entries are hilarious. This also reminds us of the trend where in the early months of lockdown, people were sharing their haircut at home experiments. And some of this quarantine haircut fails were hilarious. Thankfully, the saloons and parlours have gradually opened, or the #HairTwitter would have even more hilarious entries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2020 08:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).