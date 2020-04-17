Handstand Challenge Goes Viral on Twitter as It Sees People Either Wearing Tee or Removing Pants While Acing the Posture! (Watch Videos)

Handstand Challenge Goes Viral on Twitter (Photo Credits: Twitter)

You may have heard of the hand-stand challenge going viral on social media. It is about doing a handstand BUT there is a catch. Unlike the plank challenge wherein you have to plank for a certain duration of time, while doing a handstand, you have to either remove your pants or wear a tee! Sounds impossible right? Guess what people are actually doing it! In fact, famous people like Tom Holland, Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal have tried this challenge out where they either wear a tee or remove their pants while doing a headstand. Technically, when you do a headstand(sans the pant removals) you generally keep your body in a stable, inverted vertical position by balancing on the hands. It is quite a difficult position and adding a task to it elevates the challenge! But nothing is impossible, netizens actually did share videos of them acing the challenge! Highest Handstand! Norway Gymnast Performs Death-Defying Stunt at 1300 Ft on Rampestreken Viewpoint to Mark His 40th Birthday, Watch Video.

In most of these videos, you can see people first trying the handstand and trying to get stable in the posture. However, later they try to remove their pans using their feet in a tricky manner or wear a tee. While trying to wear a tee, people legit have to balance their body on one hand! It is crazy, you have to look at the videos to believe us! Watch videos:

Simone Biles with the handstand challenge 😳 pic.twitter.com/4RT3aaQNcy — Athlete Swag (@AthleteSwag) April 12, 2020

For your approval: Tom Holland tries to put on a shirt while doing a handstand pic.twitter.com/M7eOhDfm6r — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 2, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙱𝚕𝚊𝚔𝚎 & 𝚁𝚢𝚊𝚗 𝚏𝚊𝚗 𝚙𝚊𝚐𝚎 (@blakeandryanreynolds) on Apr 2, 2020 at 11:47pm PDT

BTW, let us tell you that handstands have a lot of health benefits, not only does this exercise helps the reverse blood supply but also improves balance, relaxes the nervous system and strengthens immunity. Surprisingly it also improves bowel movement and gives you glowing skin!