Feast of the Ass Day is an important Christian observance. It is celebrated every year with a lot of joy and enthusiasm. Feast of the Ass Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, January 14. It marks the journey of the Holy Family—Joseph, Mary, and baby Jesus—travelling to Egypt to escape the killing of infants, an order given by King Herod. This day celebrates the humble donkey that carried the family during their journey. The celebrations include processions, blessing of animals, various local traditions in countries, and highlighting the donkey's role in the event. The celebrations not only show the resilience of the family but also the humble means they used to protect baby Jesus.

Feast of the Ass Day History

The Feast of the Ass Day celebrates the role of donkeys’ throughout the Bible. It particularly highlights the role of the donkey in Jesus’ and his family’s journey to Egypt. At the time, King Herod had ordered the killing of infant boys. The family escaped on a humble donkey. The day celebrates the holy family’s escape. The celebration was first said to have started in France in around the 12th century. It became a way to honour the importance of the humble donkey in the Christian narrative. With time, the celebrations evolved to include processions including donkeys, singing of hymns, and conducting symbolic rituals, which were seen as representing humility and service in the Christian faith.

Feast of the Ass Day Significance

Feast of the Ass Day is very significant as it serves as a reminder of humility and obedience. It highlights how a humble and often neglected animal like a donkey can have an important role in God's plan. It also emphasises the importance of faith and protection and reminds us of how the holy family trusted in God and his guidance through their journey.

Through this celebration, Christians are reminded to always stay humble and faithful, inspired by the donkey carrying Jesus and his family. It encourages people to value simple acts of service and trust in God’s plan.

