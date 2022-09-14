Hindi Day or Hindi Diwas is observed every year on September 14. This day celebrates the importance of Hindi as a language in Indian culture and the significance of the rich and diverse Hindi literature texts of India. The drafting committee of the Indian constitution faced a huge dilemma while deciding the language that would represent the whole nation. While several dignitaries of that time wanted Hindi to be chosen as the national language, the diversity of India had to be considered. This is why the constitution doesn’t recognise any national language and Hindi, along with 21 others, is an official language of India. To celebrate this language, many cultural events and functions are organised in schools, colleges, and social and political organisations, among others, where the significance of the language is highlighted. As you observe Hindi Day 2022, here are some fun facts about the Hindi language, from its origins to the first state that adopted Hindi, which you should know about. Hindi Day 2022 Date in India: What Is the History and Significance of Hindi Diwas? Know Ways To Celebrate This Indian Language on the Special Day

1. Hindi Nouns Have Gender

Unlike the English language, all nouns in Hindi have gender and verbs and adjectives in Hindi keep changing with respect to gender. This is also why Hindi is considered to be a little tough to learn.

2. Hindi is Phonetic

It is also interesting that the Hindi language is absolutely phonetic, since the pronunciation of the words is exactly how it is written, unlike in English. Almost every possible sound can actually be written down in Hindi.

3. Many English Words Originate From Hindi

Many words of the English language have been borrowed from words in Hindi. Some of the examples are yoga, nirvana, karma, avatar, sorbet, loot, etc. among many others.

4. Hindi Has Gone Abroad

The Hindi language is actually spoken in over 20 countries apart from India, which include South Africa, Yemen, Uganda, Singapore, the United States, Pakistan, Nepal, etc.

5. Bihar Adopts Hindi

Bihar was the first state of India to adopt Hindi as its official language. In 1881, Bihar replaced Urdu with Hindi as its sole official language.

6. Origins of Hindi

It’s an Indo-European language and is a standardised form of Hindustani, along with Urdu. It was standardised in the 19th century and has been derived directly from Hindustani in North India.

7. Oxford Dictionary’s Love for Hindi

Many Hindi words have found their place in the Oxford Dictionary, some of which are Swadeshi, Aadhaar, Achcha, Dabba, Shaadi, etc.

Hindi has been the primary official language of communication since 1950 by the Union government of India. There are around 16 dialects of the language written in Devanagari script, where the prominent ones are Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Bundeli and Khariboli. This language holds a lot of significance in India and students in schools and colleges participate in many events like essay writing, creative writing, debates and poem recitations on this day. Wishing you all a very Happy Hindi Diwas 2022!

