Holi Hai... Finally the time is here when lattoo padosan ki bhabhi hogayi... aka the festival of colours! If you have friends who drench you in pakka colour after saying 'Aja... bus tika lagayenge', you know that Holi is a little more that just the festival of colours that signifies the victory of truth over arrogance & evil. On March 18 aka today the whole country celebrates Holi and while you could send across good wishes to your loved ones in form of SMSes, shayaris, quotes, photos and meaningful statuses what can be better than funny memes and jokes? Right from Breaking Bad-themed Holi memes to jokes cracked by people who are single on the festival of colour, we have for you a list of Holi memes and jokes. Holi 2022 Wishes, Greetings & HD Images: Send 'Bura Na Mano, Holi Hai' Quotes, Photos & Messages to Celebrate the Gulal Festival With Your Loved Ones.

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival begins on the full moon day in the month of Phalguna. The festival of Holi falls during the onset of spring season and therefore the environment looks extremely beautiful. Holi is the day drenched in fun and frolic. Right from dance and songs, people also prank and have fun. People ditch diets and indulge in sweets, washing it down with Thandai. We have for you some of best memes and jokes here to celebrate the day with your loved ones:

Aren't these hilarious? But jokes apart, do you actually know the very inspiring story behind the celebration of Holi? Well, we are here to tell you. Hiranyakashipu, a king in ancient India wanted to avenge the death of his younger brother who was killed by Lord Vishnu. So he prayed for years to get a boon of remaining undefeated, which he finally received. But with this Hiranyakashipu started considering himself no less than the god and asked his people to worship him. His young son Prahlad turned to be a great devotee of Lord Vishnu and therefore he decided to kill his own son, as he had refused to worship him. Hiranyakashipu asked his sister Holika, who was immune to fire due to a boon, to sit on a pyre of fire with Prahlad in her lap. His plan was to burn Prahlad. But due to his determination and faith in the lord he was safe and instead Holika was burnt to ashes.

